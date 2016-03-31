NFL

2017 NFL draft rankings: Centers

Alabama’s Ryan Kelly was the gold standard at center last draft—the Colts nabbed him in Round 1, and he instantly upgraded their entire line. Expecting any of the 2017 center prospects to have that impact is a high bar, but here we find an ultra-experienced group with a couple names at the top that could be Week 1 starters.

 
Rank Player School Measurables
1 Pat Elflein Ohio State 6' 3", 300 lbs.
2 Ethan Pocic LSU 6' 6", 310 lbs.
3 Tyler Orlosky West Virginia 6' 3", 298 lbs.
4 Kyle Fuller Baylor 6' 5", 307 lbs.
5 Jon Toth Kentucky 6' 5", 307 lbs.
6 Deyshawn Bond Cincinnati 6' 2", 287 lbs.

Elflein and Pocic are both up there with the center prospects we’ve seen in recent drafts: Kelly, Travis Frederick and so on. Expecting either to match the impact those players made is setting the bar awfully high, but don’t be surprised if it happens. This is a good group overall.

