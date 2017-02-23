If the best prospect in this year’s draft class somehow winds up not being Myles Garrett, look no further than the defensive tackle spot for option No. 2. Alabama’s Jonathan Allen paces this position group, which also includes a deep roster of proven playmakers.

Rank Player School Measurables 1 Jonathan Allen Alabama 6' 3", 286 lbs. 2 Malik McDowell Michigan State 6' 6", 295 lbs. 3 Caleb Brantley Florida 6' 3", 307 lbs. 4 Chris Wormley Michigan 6' 5", 298 lbs. 5 Jaleel Johnson Iowa 6' 3", 316 lbs. 6 Larry Ogunjobi Charlotte 6' 3", 305 lbs. 7 Montravius Adams Auburn 6' 4", 304 lbs. 8 Carlos Watkins Clemson 6' 3", 309 lbs. 9 ​​Dalvin Tomlinson​ Alabama 6' 3", 310 lbs. 10 Eddie Vanderdoes UCLA 6' 3", 305 lbs.

Allen is a legitimate top-five prospect in this class, and like many of the others under this “defensive tackle” heading, that description does not cover his capabilities. He played DE quite a bit for Alabama and could stay outside in either a 4–3 or 3–4, dropping down in specific spots. That’s a theme for versatile guys like McDowell and Wormley, too.

The Brantleys and Johnsons of the class, on the other hand, could wind up as fixtures on NFL defenses because of how disruptive they are playing inside. Quick-footed DTs that can push the pocket are coveted—but relatively rare—finds.