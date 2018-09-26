Liverpool will host Chelsea in a Carabao Cup third-round matchup at Anfield on Wednesday, Sept. 26.

The Reds remain undefeated and have strung together seven straight wins to start the season in all competitions. Belgian goalkeeper Simon Mignolet will make his season debut for Liverpool, replacing Alisson Becker between the posts as Jurgen Klopp rotates his squad through a busy fixture period.

Chelsea missed its chance at a perfect start after ending Sunday's matchup against West Ham in a 0-0 draw. Without the points, Liverpool leaped ahead to first in the Premier League standings while Chelsea slipped to third.

The two teams will meet for the eighth time in the League Cup and the first time at the third-round stage since November 2000. They'll also meet this weekend in a league contest.

Here's how you can watch the match:

Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

TV: None in USA

Live stream: You can stream the match on ESPN+ or through the WatchESPN app.