How to Watch Redskins vs. Titans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Find out how to watch Redskins vs. Titans Saturday.

By Jenna West
December 22, 2018

The Tennessee Titans will host the Washington Redskins at Nissan Stadium Saturday as both teams look to keep their playoff hopes alive.

Last week, the Redskins escaped with a narrow 16–13 win against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Quarterback Josh Johnson led Washington to two scoring drives in the fourth quarter. Washington (7–7) sits in third place in the NFC East.

Tennessee is coming off of three straight wins to improve to an 8–6 record. The Titans, who are second in the AFC South, kept their playoff push going with a 17–0 victory over the New York Giants last week.

Saturday's game marks the 13th time the Redskins and Titans have played each other. In their last meeting in 2014, the Redskins came away with a 19–17 win thanks to backup Colt McCoy's fourth-quarter game-winning drive.

Here's how to watch Saturday's game:

Time: 4:30 p.m. ET

TV: NFL Network

Live Stream: You can stream the game on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

