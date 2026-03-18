Bryce Harper Congratulated Team Venezuela in Classy Move After Team USA WBC Loss

Venezuela beat Team USA in the World Baseball Classic championship game on Tuesday night in a thrilling finish.

The game was pretty slow until the eighth inning, at which point Venezuela led 2–0 over the Americans. With two outs in the bottom of the eighth for Team USA, Bryce Harper stepped up to the plate and gave his team and its fans hope by crushing a two-run homer to tie the ball game. It was an iconic moment for Harper as he flipped his bat and took his time rounding the bases to really soak in the experience.

BRYCE HARPER ARE YOU SERIOUS?! 🇺🇸



His homer ties it up for USA!!! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/Tb7AZ8NHld — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) March 18, 2026

However, in the top of the ninth inning, Venezuela’s Eugenio Suárez immediately responded by hitting an RBI double to give his team the 3–2 lead. Team USA couldn’t answer back in the bottom of the ninth, resulting in Venezuela winning its first WBC title.

MORE SI: U.S. Fails to Muster Enough Offense in Loss to Venezuela

The American players understandably looked distraught in the dugout while the Venezuelan team and its fans erupted in celebrations on the field and in the stands. Team USA humbly and respectfully received their silver medals from MLB commissioner Rob Manfred, but the players were likely frustrated and emotional on the inside.

Harper, though, seemed to put any emotions he may have been feeling aside and went out of his way to congratulate his opponents. Right after receiving his silver medal, the Phillies star made a beeline to Team Venezuela and shook the hands of various players to congratulate them. He gave quite a few players, including Suárez, hugs and pats on the back. In a video posted by the World Baseball Classic on X, formerly known as Twitter, you can hear some of the Venezuelan players saying “thank you” to Harper.

Respect 🫡



Bryce Harper congratulated players from Team Venezuela following their #WorldBaseballClassic championship win 👏 pic.twitter.com/pnAdx94oi2 — World Baseball Classic (@WBCBaseball) March 18, 2026

What a classy move by the MLB superstar.

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