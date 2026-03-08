Taiwan Train Station Erupted in Joy As Chinese Taipei Upset Korea for the First Time in WBC
In what will go down as an all-time contest at the World Baseball Classic, Chinese Taipei narrowly defeated longtime adversary Korea on Sunday, when the former pulled off a 5-4 upset in extra innings to keep their hopes of advancing to the quarterfinals alive.
And, in a fabulous show of love and admiration for the hometown team, the crowd watching at home in Taiwan consequently went a bit wild after the thrilling victory, as seen in this video taken inside the country's biggest train station:
Prior to Sunday's tilt, Chinese Taipei had never defeated Korea in the WBC before. It was a win that brought the players to tears.
“I'll start by saying that was one of the most fun ballgames I've ever played in my life,” said Stuart Fairchild, who contributed to the team's victory with a two-run home run. “It was back and forth the entire way, went into extra innings, and then to come through at the end, and win by one, was remarkable.”
Chinese Taipei began the WBC with a 0-2 record. Now, they'll have the chance to advance beyond the group stage for only the second time in tournament history, per MLB.com's Michael Clair.
“At the end of the game, we played as one united, and finally we got the win,” mused team manager Hao-Jiu Tseng.
Will Chinese Taipei advance?
Ironically enough, Chinese Taipei will need Korea to win vs. Australia on Monday should the team hope to advance out of pool play. If that were to happen, it would force a three-way tie between Chinese Taipei, Korea and Australia, all of which would then be 2-2. The tie would then be broken in the following order of priority:
- The team that won the games between the teams tied shall be given the higher position. If three or more teams are tied and one of those teams won its games against all other teams it is tied with, then it will be placed in the higher spot. Similarly, if one of those tied teams lost its games against all other teams it is tied with, then it will be placed in the lowest spot.
- The tied teams shall be ranked in the standings according to the lowest quotient of fewest runs allowed divided by the number of defensive outs recorded in the games in that round between the teams tied.
- The tied teams shall be ranked in the standings according to the lowest quotient of fewest earned runs allowed divided by the number of defensive outs recorded in the games in that round between the teams tied.
- The tied teams shall be ranked in the standings according to the highest batting average in games in that round between the teams tied.
- Standings shall be determined by the drawing of lots, conducted by WBCI.
Also in Pool C is Japan, who have already clinched the top seed to advance to the quarterfinals, and Czechia, who have been eliminated after losing their first three pool games.
Full pool play standings
Here is a look at the full pool play standings as of 6:42 p.m. ET on March 8. As a reminder, the top two teams in each pool will advance to the quarterfinals.
Pool A—San Juan:
Team
W
L
Pct
Puerto Rico
2
0
1.000
Cuba
2
0
1.000
Canada
1
0
1.000
Panama
0
2
.000
Colombia (x)
0
3
.000
Pool B—Houston:
Team
W
L
Pct
Italy
2
0
1.000
USA
2
0
1.000
Mexico
1
0
1.000
Brazil
0
2
.000
Great Britain (x)
0
3
.000
Pool C—Tokyo:
Team
W
L
Pct
Japan*
3
0
1.000
Australia
2
1
0.667
Chinese Taipei
2
2
0.500
Korea
1
2
0.333
Czechia (x)
0
3
.000
Pool D—Miami:
Team
W
L
Pct
Dominican Republic
2
0
1.000
Venezuela
2
0
1.000
Netherlands
1
2
0.333
Israel
0
1
.000
Nicaragua
0
2
.000
* = advanced to quarterfinals
(x) = eliminated
More MLB on Sports Illustrated
Brigid Kennedy is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in November 2024, she covered political news, sporting news and culture at TheWeek.com before moving to Livingetc, an interior design magazine. She is a graduate of Syracuse University, dual majoring in television, radio and film (from the Newhouse School of Public Communications) and marketing managment (from the Whitman School of Management). Offline, she enjoys going to the movies, reading and watching the Steelers.