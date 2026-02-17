Trea Turner Admits Team USA Never Called Him About 2026 World Baseball Classic

When this year’s World Baseball Classic rosters came out, fans were shocked to not see Trea Turner’s name on Team USA’s list.

This was a surprise as Turner became a WBC superstar in 2023 when he tied the tournament’s record with five home runs to help lead Team USA to the title game vs. Team Japan. Unfortunately for Turner, he wasn’t asked to join the 2026 squad.

“It’s something I wanted to do, but the phone never rang,” Turner said on Monday. “It's so much fun. I gladly would have done it again. I said it last time, if they ever ask, I would say yes.”

It’s unknown why Team USA never reached out to Turner about joining this year’s squad. There’s a lot of star power in MLB, and it could’ve been difficult for manager Mark DeRosa and general manager Michael Hill to pick from plenty of options. Turner himself even called this year’s team “stacked.”

At the shortstop position, Team USA selected Royals’ Bobby Witt Jr. (the projected starter) and Orioles’ Gunnar Henderson. Three of Turner’s Philadelphia teammates—first baseman Bryce Harper, designated hitter Kyle Schwarber and reliever Brad Keller—will compete for Team USA.

Instead of playing in the WBC next month, Turner will instead focus on preparing for the 2026 season, which will be his fourth with the Phillies. Last season, Turner posted a .304/.355/.457 slash line across 141 games.

