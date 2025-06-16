New Big 3 Season Has Wild Start With Former NBA Players Crashing Out Everywhere
Ice Cube's Big3 basketball league returned this weekend with all eight teams playing at Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Ill. All four games were close and a couple of them got pretty heated with some big name former NBA players involved in behavior that would have been frowned upon by their former employers.
Dwight Howard and Lance Stephenson made their Big3 debuts in a game between the Miami 305 and the LA Riot. While Michael Beasley appeared to be the main Howard anagonist throughout the game, Howard and Stephenson eventually got into a wrestling match that saw them crash into the stands and get ejected.
Oh, and Jordan Crawford stuck his finger in Lance Stephenson's nose.
In other Big3 action, the Houston Rig Hands beat the DMV Trilogy 50–46. At the conclusion of that game DMV coach Stephen Jackson aggressively pursued former G Leaguer Jaylen Johnson.
Video of Jackson behind the scenes following that incident showed he was still quite upset as he referenced previous meetings with opposing players back at the hotel. You can watch that NSFW video here.
The Big3 and all the players and coaches will reconvene in Baltimore next weekend for the second week of the season.