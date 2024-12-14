Bengals vs. Titans Best NFL Prop Bets and Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for NFL Week 15
The Cincinnati Bengals are in a must-win situation when they hit the road to take on the Tennessee Titans in Week 15 action. The Titans have a chance to play spoiler and put the final nail in the coffin of the Bengals' playoff dreams.
If you want some extra action on this game, I'm going give you three player props I'm betting on for this AFC showdown.
Bengals vs. Titans Player Prop Bets
- Joe Burrow UNDER 278.5 Pass Yards (-115)
- Calvin Ridley OVER 67.5 Receiving Yards (-115)
- Nick Westbrook-Ikhine Anytime Touchdown (+260)
Joe Burrow UNDER 278.5 Pass Yards (-115)
It may seem crazy to fade Joe Burrow, but his passing yards total of 278.5 is a bit too high against this Titans defense. Tennessee ranks third in the NFL in opponent yards per pass attempt (6.1) and first in opponent passing yards per game (175.5), more than 100 yards fewer than Burrow's passing yards total.
With the Bengals being a big favorite, they may have the benefit of playing with a lead in the second half, which could lead to them turning to the run game, preventing Burrow from having enough throws to reach this high number.
Calvin Ridley OVER 67.5 Receiving Yards (-115)
Calvin Ridley has become the clear No. 1 option for the Titans' offense. He's coming off a game against the Jaguars where he saw 12 targets, hauling in seven of them. Now, he and the Titans get to face a Bengals defense that has allowed 8.2 yards per pass attempt in their last three games.
There has yet to be a team that hasn't torched this Bengals' defense so if the Titans follow suit, expect Ridley to play a big role in their offensive explosion.
Nick Westbrook-Ikhine Anytime Touchdown (+260)
Nick Westbrook-Ikhine has become a touchdown machine for the Titans, hauling in eight touchdowns in the Titans' last nine games. Last week, he was close to coming down with a ninth score but let the ball slip through his fingers.
I'm surprised DraftKings is giving us +260 odds on the touchdown leader for the Titans. I'll take that bet once again on Sunday.
