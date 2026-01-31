Avalanche vs Red Wings: Claim the Fanatics Sportsbook Promo for Saturday's NHL Showdown

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo offers new users an excellent opportunity to bet on Saturday's Avalanche vs Red Wings matchup. New customers can earn up to $1,000 in FanCash through the 10X $100 Bet Match promotion available Jan. 31. This welcome offer provides daily matched betting opportunities as Colorado looks to bounce back from recent losses against Detroit's playoff push.

How the Fanatics Sportsbook promo works for Avalanche vs Red Wings betting

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo allows new users to earn matched FanCash for 10 consecutive days starting from account creation. Each day, place a qualifying cash wager of $1 or more with odds of -200 or longer, and Fanatics will match your bet with FanCash up to $100 daily. You must toggle on the promotion in your bet slip for each qualifying wager.

For Saturday's game, you could bet $50 on Colorado to win and receive $50 in FanCash regardless of the outcome. If the Avalanche cover the spread, you win your original wager plus the matched FanCash. Even if Detroit pulls off the upset, you still receive the $50 FanCash match to use on future bets.

Key terms and conditions include:

Maximum $100 FanCash match per day for 10 consecutive days.

Qualifying wagers must have odds of -200 or longer.

FanCash is non-withdrawable and subject to expiration.

Only one qualifying wager per day counts toward the promotion.

Must apply the promotion in bet slip before placing each wager.

New customers only. Terms, including FanCash terms, apply. The offer is available in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, and WY.

Steps to claim your Fanatics Sportsbook new-user promo for Saturday's game

Getting started with the Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus takes just a few simple steps before Saturday's puck drop.

Download the Fanatics Sportsbook app or visit their website to create your account. Complete identity verification by providing your full name, address, date of birth, and last four digits of your Social Security number. Verify your email address to activate your account. Toggle on the Bet Match promotion in your bet slip. Place your first qualifying cash wager of $1 or more on the Avalanche vs Red Wings game with odds of -200 or longer. Receive your FanCash match after your wager settles, then repeat daily for up to 10 days.

For more details about this sportsbook promos platform, check out our comprehensive Fanatics Sportsbook Review .

Additional Fanatics Sportsbook promo code opportunities beyond the welcome offer

Fanatics Sportsbook regularly provides existing customers with ongoing promotional opportunities throughout the NHL season. These bonus offers and odds boosts can enhance your betting experience on games like Saturday's divisional matchup. Current users can find these promotions by navigating to the 'Promos' section within the Fanatics Sportsbook mobile app, where daily and weekly specials are frequently updated for various sports and betting markets.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.