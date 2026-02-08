BetMGM Bonus Code SI1500 Offers $1,500 First Bet for Big Game Gatorade Color Props
New users can claim a $1,500 First Bet with BetMGM bonus code SI1500 for Sunday's Big Game Gatorade color props. This welcome offer requires the bonus code SI1500 and provides bonus bets back if your first wager loses. Check out the latest sportsbook promos available through Feb. 8.
How the BetMGM bonus code SI1500 works for Big Game Gatorade betting
The BetMGM bonus code SI1500 delivers a straightforward welcome offer for new customers betting on Big Game props. After registering and making your first deposit of at least $10, place your initial wager on any market, including the popular Gatorade bath color prop. If your first bet wins, you keep your winnings and can withdraw them immediately.
However, if your first wager loses, BetMGM returns your stake up to $1,500 in bonus bets. For example, if you bet $500 on orange Gatorade at +225 odds and lose, you receive $500 in bonus bets to use on future wagers. The bonus structure varies based on your wager amount: bets over $50 are split into five equal bonus bets, while smaller wagers receive one bonus bet.
Key terms and conditions include:
• Bonus bets expire after seven days.
• You must use bonus bets before accessing potential payouts.
• BetMGM does not return your stake when using bonus bets.
• The offer applies to any sports market, making it perfect for Big Game prop betting.
This BetMGM promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.
How to claim your BetMGM Sportsbook promo code for Big Game props
Getting started with your bonus code for BetMGM takes just a few simple steps to begin betting on Gatorade color props and other Big Game markets.
- Register your new BetMGM account using promo code SI1500 during the sign-up process.
- Complete identity verification by providing your driver's license information.
- Make your first deposit of at least $10 using any accepted payment method.
- Place your first real money wager on Big Game Gatorade color props or any other available market.
- If your bet loses, receive bonus bets equal to your stake up to $1,500 within 24 hours.
For more details about this operator's features and betting options, read our comprehensive BetMGM review.
Where can you bet on the Big Game Gatorade bath?
Not every regulated sportsbook offers novelty prop markets like the Gatorade bath. Availability depends on the state and the sportsbook. Below are the places where you can legally wager on the color of the Gatorade dumped on the winning coach—or similar Gatorade-related props:
- Arkansas
- DC
- Louisiana
- Michigan
- Mississippi
- Nevada
- New Jersey
- North Carolina
- Oregon
- West Virginia
- Wyoming
Additional BetMGM Sportsbook promotions beyond the welcome offer
BetMGM consistently provides ongoing promotions and betting boosts for existing customers throughout major sporting events. Regular users can find daily odds boosts, parlay bonuses, and special event promotions in the app's dedicated "Promos" section. These additional offers complement the welcome bonus and provide continued value for active bettors on the platform.
- Second Chance on First TD Bets: Get your stake back if your First Touchdown Scorer pick ends up scoring the second touchdown instead.
Welcome to MGM Rewards: Earn MGM Rewards Points and redeem them for hotel stays, dining, entertainment, and other exclusive perks.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
