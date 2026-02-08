BetMGM Bonus Code 'SI1500' Offers $1,500 First Bet for Seattle vs New England

The BetMGM bonus code 'SI1500' delivers a $1,500 First Bet for Sunday's Big Game between Seattle and New England. New users can claim this welcome offer by using the required bonus code when betting on this throwback showdown. Check out the latest sportsbook promos available through Feb. 8.

How the BetMGM bonus code 'SI1500' works for Seattle vs New England betting

The BetMGM bonus code 'SI1500' provides new customers with protection on their first wager up to $1,500. If your initial bet on Seattle vs New England loses, BetMGM returns your stake in bonus bets. This offer requires a minimum $10 deposit and applies to any betting market for Sunday's game.

The bonus bet structure depends on your wager amount. Bets over $50 receive five separate bonus bets, each worth 20% of your original stake. Smaller wagers under $50 result in one bonus bet equal to your lost stake.

Key terms and conditions include:

Bonus bets expire after seven days.

Minimum $10 deposit required to activate the offer.

Available only to first-time BetMGM customers.

Bonus code 'SI1500' must be entered during registration.

For example, if you bet $1,000 on New England to cover the spread and they fall short, you would receive five $200 bonus bets totaling $1,000. If Seattle wins outright on a $500 moneyline wager, you keep your winnings plus the original stake. The bonus bets cannot be withdrawn as cash and must be used within the seven-day window.

This BetMGM promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.

Steps to claim your BetMGM Sportsbook promo code for the Big Game

Getting started with the BetMGM bonus code 'SI1500' takes just a few minutes before Sunday's kickoff.

Register a new BetMGM account using bonus code 'SI1500' during the sign-up process. Complete identity verification by providing your driver's license and personal information. Make your first deposit of at least $10 using any accepted payment method. Place your qualifying bet on any Seattle vs New England market. If your bet loses, receive bonus bets within 24 hours of settlement.

Read our comprehensive BetMGM review for more details about the sportsbook's features and betting options.

Additional BetMGM promotions beyond the bonus code for BetMGM

BetMGM consistently provides ongoing promotions for existing customers beyond the initial welcome offer. The sportsbook features daily odds boosts, parlay bonuses, and special event promotions throughout the NFL season. These rotating offers appear in the 'Promos' section of the BetMGM mobile app.

Regular users can find enhanced payouts on popular betting markets, cashback opportunities on losing wagers, and exclusive access to special betting events. The promotional calendar updates frequently with new opportunities to maximize your betting value on games like Seattle vs New England.

Second Chance on First TD Bets: Get your stake back if your First Touchdown Scorer pick ends up scoring the second touchdown instead.

Welcome to MGM Rewards: Earn MGM Rewards Points and redeem them for hotel stays, dining, entertainment, and other exclusive perks.

