BetMGM bonus code SI1500 offers $1,500 first bet protection for Chiefs vs Titans

Geoff Ulrich

The Kansas City Chiefs travel to Tennessee on Sunday, Dec. 21, to face the Titans in what marks a new chapter for both franchises. New BetMGM users can capitalize on this matchup with the BetMGM bonus code SI1500, which provides up to $1,500 in bonus bet protection on their first wager. This promotion allows bettors to explore Missouri sportsbook promos while backing either team in this intriguing AFC showdown.

BetMGM bonus code details for Chiefs vs Titans betting

The BetMGM Missouri bonus code SI1500 delivers substantial value for new customers looking to bet on Sunday's game. After registering and making a minimum $10 deposit, users can place their first real money wager on any Chiefs vs Titans market. If that initial bet loses, BetMGM returns the stake as bonus bets, up to $1,500.

The bonus bet structure varies based on wager size. Bets over $50 result in five separate bonus bets, each worth 20% of the original stake. For example, a losing $1,000 wager on the Chiefs to cover the spread would generate five $200 bonus bets. Wagers under $50 produce a single bonus bet equal to the original stake amount.

Key terms include:

  • Bonus bets expire seven days after issuance.
  • Minimum $10 deposit required to activate the offer.
  • Bonus bets cannot be withdrawn directly and must be wagered first.
  • Original stake is not returned when using bonus bets.

This BetMGM promotion is available to new customers in Missouri.

How to claim your BetMGM Missouri promo code for Sunday's game

Claiming this welcome offer requires just a few simple steps before kickoff on Dec. 21:

  1. Click the registration link and enter BetMGM Sportsbook Missouri promo code SI1500 during account creation.
  2. Complete identity verification by providing required personal information and driver's license details.
  3. Make an initial deposit of at least $10 using any available payment method.
  4. Place your first real money bet on Chiefs vs Titans or any other available market.
  5. If your bet wins, withdraw winnings immediately; if it loses, receive bonus bets within hours.

For more information about this sportsbook's features and betting options, read our comprehensive BetMGM review.

Additional BetMGM promotions for existing users

BetMGM Sportsbook consistently provides ongoing promotions and enhanced odds for current customers throughout the NFL season. These offers include profit boosts, same-game parlay bonuses, and special event promotions that can be found in the 'Promos' section of the mobile app. Regular users should check this section frequently, as new opportunities become available weekly and often coincide with major sporting events like Sunday's Chiefs-Titans matchup.

  • Second Chance on First TD Bets: Get your stake back if your First Touchdown Scorer pick ends up scoring the second touchdown instead.
  • Welcome to MGM Rewards: Earn MGM Rewards Points and redeem them for hotel stays, dining, entertainment, and other exclusive perks.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Published
