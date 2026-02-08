Big Game Coin Toss Betting With BetMGM Bonus Code SI1500

The BetMGM bonus code SI1500 delivers up to $1,500 back in bonus bets if your first wager loses when betting on the Big Game coin toss. This welcome offer requires the bonus code SI1500 and gives new users a perfect opportunity to wager on one of the most exciting prop bets available. Check out the latest sportsbook promos available through Feb. 8.

How the BetMGM bonus code SI1500 works for Big Game coin toss betting

New BetMGM users can claim this welcome offer by using the BetMGM bonus code SI1500 when registering their account. The promotion provides bonus bets equal to your stake if your first real money wager loses, up to a maximum of $1,500. Whether you choose heads or tails for the Big Game coin toss, this offer gives you a second chance if your prediction doesn't pan out.

The coin toss represents one of the simplest yet most thrilling ways to start your Big Game betting experience. With odds currently set at -102 for both heads and tails, plus additional options for which team wins the toss, bettors have multiple ways to engage with this opening moment. BetMGM Sportsbook promo code SI1500 makes this wager even more appealing for newcomers.

Key terms and conditions include:

Minimum $10 deposit required to activate the bonus code for BetMGM.

Bonus bets expire seven days after issuance.

Wagers over $50 receive five separate bonus bets, each worth 20% of the original stake.

Wagers under $50 receive one bonus bet equal to the original stake.

For example, if you place a $100 wager on heads to win the coin toss and it comes up tails, you would receive five $20 bonus bets totaling $100. If you bet $25 on the New England Patriots to win the toss and they lose, you would receive one $25 bonus bet. The coin toss occurs before kickoff, providing immediate results for your first BetMGM wager.

This BetMGM promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.

Steps to claim your Big Game coin toss bonus with BetMGM promo code SI1500

Getting started with your Big Game coin toss wager is straightforward when you follow these registration steps.

Click the registration link and enter BetMGM Sportsbook promo code SI1500 during account creation. Complete identity verification by providing your driver's license and personal information. Make your initial deposit of at least $10 using any accepted payment method. Navigate to the Big Game coin toss markets and place your first real money wager. If your bet loses, receive bonus bets equal to your stake within 24 hours.

Read our comprehensive BetMGM review for additional insights into the sportsbook's features and betting options.

Can you legally bet on the coin toss?

Many sportsbooks do offer coin toss odds, but availability varies by state—even in places where sports betting is legal and regulated. Some jurisdictions don’t allow novelty prop markets at all. Below are the states where you can legally bet on the coin toss:

Arizona

Arkansas

Colorado

DC

Illinois

Indiana

Iowa

Louisiana

Maryland

Massachusetts

Michigan

Mississippi

Nevada

New Hampshire

New Jersey

New York

North Carolina

Oregon

Pennsylvania

Virginia

West Virginia

Wyoming

Additional BetMGM promotions beyond the Big Game coin toss welcome offer

BetMGM consistently provides ongoing promotions and enhanced odds for existing customers throughout major sporting events. The sportsbook frequently features profit boosts, parlay bonuses, and special Big Game props that complement the coin toss betting action. These additional offers appear regularly in the 'Promos' section of the BetMGM mobile app.

Existing users can take advantage of daily odds boosts and seasonal promotions that extend well beyond the initial welcome bonus. BetMGM's promotional calendar includes enhanced payouts on popular prop bets and special bonuses tied to major sporting events throughout the year.

Second Chance on First TD Bets: Get your stake back if your First Touchdown Scorer pick ends up scoring the second touchdown instead.

Welcome to MGM Rewards: Earn MGM Rewards Points and redeem them for hotel stays, dining, entertainment, and other exclusive perks.