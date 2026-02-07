Big Game Gatorade Color Props: Claim Your BetMGM Bonus Code for Championship Betting

The BetMGM bonus code 'SI1500' delivers up to $1,500 back in bonus bets if your first wager loses, making it perfect for Big Game Gatorade color props. This unique betting market adds entertainment value beyond the final score, letting you wager on celebration traditions. Check out the latest sportsbook promos available through Feb. 7.

How the BetMGM bonus code works for Big Game prop betting

New users can claim this welcome offer by using the BetMGM bonus code 'SI1500' when registering. The promotion requires a minimum $10 deposit and qualifying wager on any sports market, including the entertaining Gatorade color props for the Big Game. If your first bet loses, BetMGM returns your stake up to $1,500 in bonus bets.

The bonus bet structure depends on your initial wager amount. Bets over $50 receive five separate bonus bets, each worth 20% of your original stake, while smaller wagers receive one bonus bet equal to your loss. For example, a losing $1,000 wager on orange Gatorade at +225 odds would return five $200 bonus bets totaling $1,000.

Key terms and conditions include:

Bonus bets expire after seven days.

Minimum $10 deposit required to activate the offer.

Code 'SI1500' must be entered during registration.

Bonus bets cannot be withdrawn directly and must be wagered.

Consider wagering on the Gatorade color market, where orange leads at +225 odds while yellow/green/lime and blue both sit at +260. A winning $500 bet on orange would return $1,625 total, while a loss would generate five $100 bonus bets for continued Big Game action.

This BetMGM promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.

Steps to claim your BetMGM Sportsbook promo code for championship props

Follow these simple steps to activate your welcome bonus and bet on Big Game Gatorade color props:

Click the registration link and enter bonus code for BetMGM 'SI1500' during account creation. Complete identity verification by providing your driver's license and personal information. Make your initial deposit of at least $10 using any accepted payment method. Navigate to the Big Game props section and place your first real money wager on Gatorade color or any other market. If your bet wins, withdraw your profits immediately or continue betting with your winnings.

Read our comprehensive BetMGM review for additional insights into the sportsbook's features and betting options.

Where can you bet on the Big Game Gatorade bath?

Not every regulated sportsbook offers novelty prop markets like the Gatorade bath. Availability depends on the state and the sportsbook. Below are the places where you can legally wager on the color of the Gatorade dumped on the winning coach—or similar Gatorade-related props:

Arkansas

DC

Louisiana

Michigan

Mississippi

Nevada

New Jersey

North Carolina

Oregon

West Virginia

Wyoming

Additional BetMGM promotions beyond the welcome bonus

BetMGM consistently provides ongoing promotions for existing customers throughout major sporting events. The sportsbook frequently features odds boosts, parlay bonuses, and special championship betting markets that enhance your wagering experience. These rotating offers appear regularly in the 'Promos' section of the BetMGM Sportsbook app.

Existing users can discover daily profit boosts, same-game parlay bonuses, and seasonal promotions tied to major sporting events. The app's promotions tab updates frequently with new opportunities to maximize your betting value beyond the initial welcome offer.

Second Chance on First TD Bets: Get your stake back if your First Touchdown Scorer pick ends up scoring the second touchdown instead.

Welcome to MGM Rewards: Earn MGM Rewards Points and redeem them for hotel stays, dining, entertainment, and other exclusive perks.

