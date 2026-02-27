Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code: $250 Bet Match for NBA, College Basketball and NHL Games

New users can claim up to $250 with Caesars Sportsbook promo code SIBONUS250BM for Friday's exciting slate of NBA, college basketball and NHL action. This welcome offer matches your first bet dollar-for-dollar, making it perfect for wagering on tonight's premier matchups. Check out the latest sportsbook promos available as of Feb. 27.

How the Caesars Sportsbook promo code works for tonight's games

The Caesars Sportsbook promo code SIBONUS250BM provides new customers with a bet match up to $250 on their first qualifying wager. After registering with the promo code and making your initial deposit, place your first bet on any of tonight's games to receive a bonus bet equal to your stake amount.

For example, if you bet $100 on the Denver Nuggets to cover the spread against Oklahoma City Thunder and they win, you keep your original winnings plus receive a $100 bonus bet. If the Nuggets fail to cover, you still earn the $100 bonus bet to use on future wagers like the Knicks-Bucks showdown or Michigan-Illinois college basketball clash.

Key terms and conditions include:

Must use promo code SIBONUS250BM during registration.

First wager must be placed within 30 days of account opening.

Minimum odds of -499 or longer required.

Bonus bets cannot be used with profit boosts or other promotional offers.

Super boosts and round robin wagers do not qualify.

This Caesars Sportsbook promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, MO, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.

How to claim your Caesars promo code for NBA and NHL betting

Getting started with tonight's basketball and hockey action is straightforward with these simple steps:

Visit the Caesars Sportsbook website or download the mobile app. Click the registration button and enter promo code SIBONUS250BM. Complete the sign-up process with your personal information. Make a minimum $10 deposit using your preferred payment method. Place your first qualifying bet on any NBA, college basketball or NHL game. Receive your bonus bet match within 24 hours regardless of outcome.

New users can learn more about the platform's features and betting options in our comprehensive Caesars Sportsbook review .

Additional Caesars Sportsbook bonuses for existing customers

Current Caesars Sportsbook users can take advantage of ongoing promotions and enhanced odds throughout the basketball and hockey seasons. The sportsbook frequently offers profit boosts, same-game parlay insurance, and special event bonuses that complement tonight's action-packed schedule.

Existing customers should regularly check the Rewards section within the Caesars Sportsbook mobile app to discover the latest promotional opportunities. These rotating offers often include enhanced payouts for specific player props, team performance bonuses, and seasonal betting contests that add extra value to your wagering experience.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.