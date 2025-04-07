SI

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code: Use SICZRDYW and Bet $1 to Double Your Winnings on Next 10 Bets

History is on the line tonight as Houston takes on Florida for all the marbles in the NCAA men’s national championship.

New customers can use our exclusive Caesars Sportsbook promo code SICZRDYW to claim 10 100% profit boost tokens for just a $1 wager.

Bet $1 and double your winnings on your next 10 bets at Caesars Sportsbook - CLAIM NOW

What you need to know about the Caesars Sportsbook March Madness offer

Keep the following Caesars Sportsbook promo code offer terms and conditions in mind before claiming your welcome bonus:

  • You must use Caesars Sportsbook promo code SICZRDYW to get started.
  • Deposit at least $10 and place a minimum $1 wager on any market. You’ll receive 10 profit boost tokens, each worth a 100% boost.
  • The $1 bet must be placed on odds of -10000 or longer. The same goes for the profit boost tokens.
  • Each token has a maximum bet limit of $25. You can earn a maximum of $2,500 in additional winnings from each profit boost.
  • Your profit boost tokens will expire in 14 days.
  • This Caesars Sportsbook promo code offer is valid until 11:59 PM ET on April 15, 2025.

Placing a $1 wager on the men’s college basketball championship game will set you up with 10 boosts for the next two weeks. You don’t need to win this $1 wager to unlock your profit boost tokens, so there’s no risk in taking a big swing on a bet with long odds.

This Caesars Sportsbook promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

More Caesars Sportsbook offers for all users

Check out the Caesars Sportsbook ‘Promo’ tab for more daily boosts and bonuses. Here’s your last chance for a piece of the March Madness $100K weekly prize pool:

  • $500K Parlay Madness: Opt in and place a $5 parlay, same-game parlay, or super parlay to earn a chance at a share of the $100K prize pool this week.

How to claim 10 100% profit boost tokens from Caesars Sportsbook

Snagging your 10 profit boost tokens takes only a few minutes. Follow the steps below to claim your welcome bonus:

  • Register: Click any link on this page and enter the Caesars Sportsbook promo code SICZRDYW when prompted.
  • Make a deposit: Deposit a minimum of $10 to qualify for the Caesars Sportsbook welcome offer.
  • Place a bet: Make your first $1 wager on any sports betting market. Win or lose, you’ll receive 10 profit boost tokens.
  • Use your bonus: Use your 10 profit boost tokens on any Caesars Sportsbook betting market within 14 days.

Can you bet on March Madness in the US?

Yes, but some states have restrictions. Check out the table below for your state's regulations on local teams and player props.

bet
Legal States / Sports Illustrated

Compare March Madness betting promos

Claim more welcome offers from BetMGM, FanDuel, and DraftKings by clicking the links below.

BetMGM

Caesars Sportsbook

FanDuel

DraftKings

March Madness betting promo

Up to $1,500 in bonus bets

Bet $1, double your winnings on next 10 bets

Bet $5, get $200 in bonus bets if you win

Bet $5, get $150 in bonus bets if you win

Promo code

SI1500

SICZRDYW

No code required

No code required

Bonus form

1 or 5 bonus bets

10 100% profit boost tokens

$200 in bonus bets

Six $25 bonus bets

Minimum deposit

$10

$10

$5

$5

Minimum bet

N/A

$1

$5

$5

Days to use bonus

7 days

14 days

7 days

7 days

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Published
