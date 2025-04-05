Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code SICZRDYW: Best $1 on the Final Four to Get 10 100% Profit Boost Tokens
For the first time since 2008, all four March Madness No. 1 seeds have advanced to the Final Four. New bettors can use our exclusive Caesars Sportsbook promo code SICZRDYW to claim 10 100% profit boost tokens for just a $1 wager.
What you need to know about the Caesars Sportsbook March Madness offer
Here are the Caesars Sportsbook promo code offer terms and conditions:
- Enter the Caesars Sportsbook promo code SICZRDYW to get started.
- Deposit at least $10 and place a minimum $1 wager on any market. You’ll receive 10 profit boost tokens, each offering a 100% boost.
- The $1 bet must be placed on odds of -10000 or longer, and this applies to all bets made using the profit boost tokens as well.
- Each token has a maximum bet limit of $25, with winnings capped at $2,500.
- Any unused tokens will expire 14 days after issuance.
- This offer is valid until 11:59 PM ET on April 15, 2025.
With 14 days to use your profit boost tokens, you have plenty of time to double your winnings on NBA, MLB, NHL or other sports betting markets.
This Caesars Sportsbook promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.
More Caesars Sportsbook offers for all users
There’s only one March Madness promo remaining but check out the Caesars Sportsbook ‘Promo’ tab for more daily boosts and bonuses.
- $500K Parlay Madness: Opt in and place a $5 parlay, same-game parlay, or super parlay to earn a chance at a share of the $100K prize pool this week.
How to claim 10 100% profit boost tokens from Caesars Sportsbook
Follow these steps to claim your welcome bonus:
- Register: Click any link on this page and enter the Caesars Sportsbook promo code SICZRDYW.
- Make a deposit: Deposit a minimum of $10 to qualify for the Caesars Sportsbook welcome offer.
- Place a bet: Make your first $1 bet on the Final Four or any sports betting market. Win or lose, you’ll receive 10 profit boost tokens.
- Use your bonus: Use your 10 profit boost tokens within 14 days.
Can you bet on March Madness in the US?
Yes, but some states have restrictions. Check out the table below for your state's regulations on local teams and player props.
Compare March Madness betting promos
Caesars isn’t the only sportsbook offering an attractive welcome bonus for the Final Four. Claim these industry-best offers from BetMGM, FanDuel, and DraftKings by clicking the links below.
BetMGM
Caesars Sportsbook
FanDuel
DraftKings
March Madness betting promo
Promo code
SI1500
SICZRDYW
No code required
No code required
Bonus form
1 or 5 bonus bets
10 100% profit boost tokens
$200 in bonus bets
Six $25 bonus bets
Minimum deposit
$10
$10
$5
$5
Minimum bet
N/A
$1
$5
$5
Days to use bonus
7 days
14 days
7 days
7 days
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.