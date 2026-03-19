Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code Delivers 10 Profit Boosts for March Madness Round 1

New users can claim an exciting welcome offer with the Caesars Sportsbook promo code SICZRDYW for March Madness Round 1 action on Thursday. This promotion allows you to bet $1 and double your winnings on your next 10 wagers with 100% Profit Boost tokens. Thursday's tournament opener features compelling matchups from TCU vs. Ohio State through Idaho vs. Houston, making it perfect timing for exploring sportsbook promos available as of March 19.

How the Caesars Sportsbook promo code works for March Madness betting

The Caesars Sportsbook promo code SICZRDYW delivers exceptional value for March Madness Round 1 wagering. After placing your first qualifying bet of at least $1, you receive 10 100% Profit Boost tokens that can be applied to future wagers up to $25 each. This means your winnings get doubled on each boosted bet, providing significant value throughout the tournament.

The promotion includes specific terms and conditions that bettors should understand:

Your first wager must be at least $1 and placed within 30 days of account creation.

Wagers using bonus funds, Profit Boost tokens, or Reward Credits do not qualify.

Super Boosts, Round Robin wagers, and bets with odds of -500 or shorter are excluded.

Each Profit Boost token applies to wagers of $25 or less.

For example, if you bet $20 on Duke to cover the spread against Siena and win, your normal payout might be $38. With a 100% Profit Boost token applied, your winnings double to $56 total. Conversely, if your boosted wager on Arkansas to beat Hawai'i loses, you only lose your original stake without any additional penalty.

This Caesars Sportsbook promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, MO, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.

Steps to claim your Caesars promo code for March Madness Round 1

Getting started with this March Madness promotion requires completing three straightforward steps to begin betting on Thursday's tournament games.

Register for a new Caesars Sportsbook account using promo code SICZRDYW and provide required personal information including date of birth, email address, and residential address. Make your initial deposit of at least $10 to fund your new sportsbook account. Place your first qualifying wager of at least $1 on any March Madness Round 1 matchup to receive your 10 100% Profit Boost tokens.

For more detailed information about features and betting options, check out our comprehensive Caesars Sportsbook review .

Additional Caesars Sportsbook promotions for existing customers

Caesars Sportsbook consistently provides ongoing promotions and enhanced odds for existing customers throughout major sporting events like March Madness. Current users can discover daily boosts, parlay insurance offers, and special tournament promotions by checking the Rewards section within the Caesars Sportsbook mobile app. These rotating promotions often feature enhanced payouts on popular betting markets and provide additional value for regular customers during high-profile events.

Caesars is just one of the many March Madness betting sites offering March Madness betting promos this week. Claim more than $10K in offers by signing up to multiple sportsbooks.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.