Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code Delivers $250 Bet Match for NBA All-Star Weekend and Winter Games Action
New users can claim up to $250 with Caesars Sportsbook promo code SIBONUS250BM for NBA All-Star Weekend, college basketball and 2026 Winter Games betting. This welcome offer matches your first wager dollar-for-dollar through Feb. 16, perfect for the weekend's showcase events. Explore additional sportsbook promos across multiple operators.
How the Caesars Sportsbook promo code works for All-Star Weekend betting
The Caesars Sportsbook promo code SIBONUS250BM provides new customers with a 100% bet match up to $250. After registering and making your first qualifying wager, you'll receive a bonus bet equal to your initial stake regardless of the outcome. This promotion requires the promo code during registration and applies to wagers with odds better than -500.
Key terms include:
• First wager must be placed within 30 days of account opening.
• Minimum $10 deposit required to activate the offer.
• Bonus bets cannot be used for qualifying wagers.
• Super Boosts and Round Robin wagers are excluded.
For example, if you wager $100 on Team Melo to win the Rising Stars competition at +200 odds and they claim victory, you'd collect $200 in winnings plus receive a $100 bonus bet. If Team Melo falls short, you'd still earn the $100 bonus bet to use on college basketball or Winter Games markets. The bonus bet provides another opportunity to target high-value lines across the weekend's extensive slate.
This Caesars Sportsbook promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, MO, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.
Steps to claim your Caesars promo code for weekend sports action
Follow these steps to secure your bet match for NBA All-Star Weekend and Winter Games wagering:
- Visit the Caesars Sportsbook website or download the mobile app.
- Click the registration button and enter promo code SIBONUS250BM during signup.
- Complete account verification by providing required personal information.
- Make a minimum $10 deposit using your preferred payment method.
- Place your first qualifying wager on any eligible sports market.
- Receive your bonus bet within 24 hours regardless of your initial wager's outcome.
Read our comprehensive Caesars Sportsbook review for detailed analysis of betting markets, mobile app features and customer service options.
Additional Caesars Sportsbook promotions for existing customers
Caesars Sportsbook consistently provides ongoing value for established users through daily odds boosts, profit boosts and seasonal promotions. The Rewards section within the mobile app showcases current offers, including enhanced payouts on popular betting markets and special event bonuses. Regular customers can access exclusive promotions tied to major sporting events, loyalty program benefits and personalized betting incentives based on their wagering history.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Ryan Hagen’s foray into sports betting started early. At just 14 years old, he sought out a lottery kiosk clerk with relaxed gambling mores and convinced the fella to sell him ‘Sport Select’ tickets, which were part of the original government sports betting program in his native Alberta. Now a betting analyst at Sports Illustrated, Ryan prefers to place his bets legally and has established himself as an authority in the sports betting industry. His roles have included lead writer, content editor, managing editor, and more. Ryan has written and edited hundreds of sportsbook reviews and countless news, analysis, and promotional pieces for some of the most prominent companies in the sports betting world. As someone who eats, sleeps, and breathes sports and sports betting, Ryan’s goal is to impart his unbiased betting knowledge to prospective bettors, allowing them to make informed decisions, whether that’s signing up for a sportsbook, mulling over a moneyline, or placing a prop bet. A prolific bettor himself, Ryan lives for the NFL season and believes that every Saturday night from September to February is akin to Christmas Eve. Ryan has a B.A. in Communications from Royal Roads University in Victoria, British Columbia. His work is widely published in the sports betting industry and in publications such as the Calgary Herald and Vancouver Magazine. Off the clock, he can be found traveling, searching for noodles, working on his golf swing, and managing his degenerate number of fantasy football teams.