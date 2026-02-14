Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code Delivers Up to $250 for NBA All-Star Weekend and Winter Games

New users can claim up to $250 with Caesars Sportsbook promo code SIBONUS250BM for NBA All-Star Weekend, college basketball, and 2026 Winter Games betting. This welcome offer matches your first wager dollar-for-dollar, perfect for Saturday's action-packed slate. Check out the latest sportsbook promos available Feb. 14.

How the Caesars Sportsbook promo code works for All-Star Weekend betting

The Caesars Sportsbook promo code SIBONUS250BM provides new account holders with a bet match up to $250 on their first qualifying wager. After registering and making your initial deposit, place any qualifying sports bet within 30 days of account opening. Caesars will then credit your account with a bonus bet equal to 100% of your wagered amount, regardless of whether your original bet wins or loses.

For example, if you bet $100 on Team Melo to win the Rising Stars competition and they fall short, you'll still receive a $100 bonus bet to use on college basketball or winter games action. Alternatively, if you wager $200 on a college basketball underdog that covers the spread, you'll get your winnings plus a $200 bonus bet for future use. The promotion caps at $250, so maximum participation earns you the full bonus amount.

Several wager types don't qualify for this promotion:

• Bets using profit boost tokens or reward credits.

• Wagers placed with existing bonus funds or bonus bets.

• Super boosts and round robin wagers.

• Any bet with odds of -500 or shorter.

This Caesars Sportsbook promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, MO, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.

Steps to claim your Caesars promo code for weekend sports betting

Getting started with this weekend's sports action requires just three simple steps. Follow this process to maximize your betting potential across NBA All-Star festivities, college basketball, and winter games competition.

Register for a new Caesars Sportsbook account using promo code SIBONUS250BM on the mobile app or desktop site. Make your first deposit of at least $10 to activate your account for real-money wagering. Place your first qualifying bet on any eligible sports market to trigger the bonus bet match.

Read our comprehensive Caesars Sportsbook review for additional insights into the platform's features and betting options.

Additional Caesars Sportsbook bonuses for existing customers

Current Caesars Sportsbook users can find ongoing promotions and enhanced odds through the app's Rewards section. The sportsbook frequently updates its bonus offerings with profit boosts, same-game parlay insurance, and special event promotions. These rotating bonuses often coincide with major sporting events like All-Star Weekend and provide added value for regular bettors.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.