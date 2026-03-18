Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code for March Madness Round 1: Bet $1, Get 10 Profit Boosts

New users can claim an exciting welcome offer with the Caesars Sportsbook promo code SICZRDYW ahead of March Madness Round 1. This Wednesday, March 18 promotion allows eligible bettors to bet $1 and receive 10 100% profit boost tokens for wagering on Thursday's tournament action. March Madness begins with exciting matchups from TCU vs. Ohio State through Idaho vs. Houston, and new Caesars users can explore various sportsbook promos for the tournament.

How the Caesars Sportsbook promo code works for March Madness betting

The Caesars Sportsbook promo code SICZRDYW provides new users with 10 100% profit boost tokens after placing their first qualifying wager of at least $1. Each boost token can be applied to wagers up to $25, effectively doubling your potential winnings on successful bets. This offer gives bettors enhanced value when wagering on Thursday's March Madness Round 1 games.

The promotion requires users to place their first qualifying wager within 30 days of account creation. Several wager types do not qualify for this promotion:

• Wagers using existing profit boost tokens.

• Bets placed with reward credits or bonus funds.

• Super boosts or round robin wagers.

• Wagers with odds of -500 or shorter.

For example, if you bet $10 on Duke to cover the spread against Siena and win, your normal profit might be $9. With a 100% profit boost applied, you would receive $18 in profit instead. Conversely, if your boosted wager loses, you only lose your original stake without any additional penalties.

The profit boost tokens must be used on individual wagers and cannot be combined with other promotional offers. Each token expires according to Caesars Sportsbook's standard promotional terms, so users should plan to use them strategically across the tournament's early rounds.

This Caesars Sportsbook promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, MO, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.

How to claim your March Madness Caesars promo code offer

New users can easily claim this March Madness promotion by following these simple steps:

Register for a new Caesars Sportsbook account using promo code SICZRDYW on the mobile app or desktop website. Complete the verification process by providing personal information including date of birth, email address, and residential address. Make an initial deposit of at least $10 to fund your new account. Place your first qualifying wager of $1 or more on any March Madness Round 1 game or other eligible sports market. Receive your 10 100% profit boost tokens automatically after your qualifying wager settles.

For more detailed information about Caesars Sportsbook's features and betting options, check out our comprehensive Caesars Sportsbook review .

Additional Caesars Sportsbook promotions for existing users

Caesars Sportsbook regularly provides ongoing promotions and bonuses for existing customers throughout March Madness and other major sporting events. Current users can find daily odds boosts, parlay insurance offers, and special tournament-specific promotions by checking the Rewards section within the Caesars Sportsbook mobile app. These rotating promotions often include enhanced payouts on popular betting markets and exclusive access to boosted odds on featured games during the tournament's most exciting moments.

Caesars is just one of the many March Madness betting sites offering March Madness betting promos this week. Claim more than $10K in offers by signing up to multiple sportsbooks.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.