Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code: Get 10 100% Profit Boosts for March Madness Sunday Games

New users can claim an exciting welcome offer with the Caesars Sportsbook promo code SICZRDYW ahead of Sunday's March Madness Round 2 action. The promotion rewards first-time bettors with 10 100% profit boost tokens after placing just a $1 qualifying wager on games like Miami vs. Purdue or Kentucky vs. Iowa State. Check out the latest sportsbook promos available as of March 22.

How the Caesars Sportsbook promo code works for March Madness betting

The Caesars Sportsbook promo code SICZRDYW delivers exceptional value for March Madness bettors. After registering with the code and placing your first real money wager of at least $1, you'll receive 10 100% profit boost tokens regardless of whether your initial bet wins or loses. Each boost token can be applied to wagers up to $25, effectively doubling your potential profits on future bets.

Consider betting on the Tennessee vs. Virginia matchup with your qualifying wager. If you place a $10 bet on Tennessee +3.5 at +110 odds and the Volunteers cover, you'd win $11 in profit plus your original stake back. Then you could use one of your profit boost tokens on a $25 bet on the UCLA vs. UConn game, turning potential $20 profit into $40 if your boosted wager hits.

Key terms and conditions include:

Must be a new Caesars Sportsbook user.

Qualifying wager must be placed within 30 days of account opening.

Wagers with odds of -500 or shorter do not qualify.

Bonus bets, reward credits, and super boosts are excluded.

Each profit boost token expires and cannot be combined with other offers.

This Caesars Sportsbook promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, MO, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.

How to claim your Caesars promo code for Sunday's games

Follow these simple steps to claim your profit boost tokens and start betting on Sunday's March Madness action:

Visit the Caesars Sportsbook website or download the mobile app. Click the registration button and enter promo code SICZRDYW during signup. Provide required personal information including name, address, and date of birth. Make a minimum deposit of $10 to fund your new account. Place your first qualifying wager of at least $1 on any eligible market, such as the Iowa vs. Florida or Utah State vs. Arizona games. Receive your 10 100% profit boost tokens automatically after your qualifying bet settles.

For more details about features and betting options, read our comprehensive Caesars Sportsbook review .

Additional Caesars Sportsbook promotions for existing users

Caesars Sportsbook consistently provides value beyond the welcome offer through daily promotions and enhanced odds. Existing users can find profit boosts, same-game parlay insurance, and special March Madness promotions in the Rewards section of the mobile app. The sportsbook frequently offers enhanced payouts on popular betting markets and provides loyalty points that can be redeemed for various benefits.

Regular promotions include odds boosts on featured games, parlay bonuses for multi-leg wagers, and seasonal campaigns tied to major sporting events. These ongoing offers help maximize your betting value throughout the tournament and beyond.

Caesars is just one of the many March Madness betting sites offering March Madness betting promos this week. Claim more than $10K in offers by signing up to multiple sportsbooks.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.