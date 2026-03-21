Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code: Get 10 100% Profit Boosts for NCAA Tournament Round 2

The Caesars Sportsbook promo code SICZRDYW unlocks an exceptional welcome offer for new users. This promotion provides 10 100% Profit Boost tokens after placing just a $1 qualifying wager. Saturday's NCAA Tournament Round 2 matchups present perfect betting opportunities, and new customers can explore various sportsbook promos available as of March 21.

How the Caesars Sportsbook promo code works for March Madness betting

New Caesars Sportsbook customers can claim this generous welcome offer by using the Caesars Sportsbook promo code SICZRDYW during registration. After placing a qualifying wager of at least $1, users receive 10 100% Profit Boost tokens that can be applied to future bets up to $25 each. This promotion works perfectly for Saturday's exciting Round 2 games, including Duke vs. TCU and Michigan vs. Saint Louis.

The profit boost tokens double your potential winnings on successful wagers. For example, if you place a $20 bet on Houston to cover the spread against Texas A&M at +110 odds using a boost token, a winning wager would return $62 instead of the standard $42. If the bet loses, you only lose your original $20 stake.

Key terms and conditions include:

Qualifying wager must be placed within 30 days of account opening.

Wagers using bonus funds, profit boosts, or reward credits do not qualify.

Odds must be longer than -500 to qualify.

Super Boosts and Round Robin wagers are excluded.

Each profit boost token applies to wagers up to $25.

This Caesars Sportsbook promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, MO, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.

Steps to claim your NCAA Tournament betting bonus

Getting started with this Caesars Sportsbook welcome offer takes just minutes and positions you perfectly for Saturday's March Madness action.

Register for a new Caesars Sportsbook account using promo code SICZRDYW. Complete the verification process by providing required personal information. Make a minimum $10 deposit using any accepted payment method. Place a qualifying wager of at least $1 on any eligible sports market. Receive 10 100% Profit Boost tokens automatically after your first bet settles.

Saturday's NCAA Tournament games offer numerous betting opportunities, from point spreads to player props.

Read our comprehensive Caesars Sportsbook review for detailed information about available markets and features.

Additional Caesars Sportsbook promotions for existing customers

Caesars Sportsbook consistently provides ongoing promotions and bonuses for existing customers throughout March Madness and beyond. Regular users can find daily odds boosts, parlay insurance offers, and special tournament-themed promotions in the Rewards section of the mobile app. These additional opportunities complement the welcome offer and provide continued value for active bettors.

The sportsbook frequently updates its promotional offerings, especially during major sporting events like the NCAA Tournament. Checking the app regularly ensures you never miss valuable betting enhancements and bonus opportunities.

Caesars is just one of the many March Madness betting sites offering March Madness betting promos this week. Claim more than $10K in offers by signing up to multiple sportsbooks.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.