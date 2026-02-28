Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code: Get $250 Bet Match for Alabama vs. Tennessee on Saturday
New users can claim up to a $250 bet match with Caesars Sportsbook promo code SIBONUS250BM when betting on Alabama vs. Tennessee this Saturday. The $250 offer provides an excellent opportunity to wager on this top-25 SEC showdown. Check out the latest sportsbook promos available as of Feb. 28.
How the Caesars Sportsbook promo code works for Alabama vs. Tennessee
The Caesars Sportsbook promo code SIBONUS250BM delivers a 100% bet match up to $250 for new users. After creating your account and making your first qualifying wager, Caesars will match that bet amount with bonus bets. This promotion requires the promo code SIBONUS250BM during registration and must be used within 30 days of account creation.
For example, if you bet $100 on Alabama to cover the spread against Tennessee and they win, you'll collect your winnings plus receive $100 in bonus bets. If the Crimson Tide fails to cover, you'll still earn the $100 bonus bet to use on future wagers. The same applies for any qualifying bet amount up to $250.
Key terms and conditions include:
- Minimum $10 deposit required.
- First wager must have odds better than -500.
- Profit boost tokens and bonus bets don't qualify.
- Super boosts and round robin wagers are excluded.
- Bonus bets expire after seven days.
This Caesars Sportsbook promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, MO, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.
How to claim the Caesars promo code for Saturday's SEC matchup
Follow these steps to claim your bet match for Alabama vs. Tennessee:
- Register for a new Caesars Sportsbook account using promo code SIBONUS250BM.
- Make a minimum $10 deposit using any accepted payment method.
- Place your first qualifying wager on Alabama vs. Tennessee or any other available market.
- Receive bonus bets equal to your wager amount up to $250 regardless of outcome.
Read our comprehensive Caesars Sportsbook review for more details about the platform's features and betting options.
Additional Caesars Sportsbook promotions for existing users
Caesars Sportsbook regularly provides ongoing promotions for existing customers beyond the welcome offer. Current users can find daily odds boosts, profit boost tokens, and special event promotions in the Rewards section of the mobile app. These bonuses often include enhanced payouts for popular betting markets and exclusive access to boosted odds on major sporting events.
The sportsbook frequently updates these offers, so checking the promotions tab ensures you don't miss valuable opportunities to maximize your betting experience throughout the college basketball season.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
