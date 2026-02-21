Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code: Get $250 Bet Match for NBA, College Basketball, and Winter Games Action

New bettors can capitalize on this weekend's exciting sports lineup with the Caesars Sportsbook promo code SIBONUS250BM. The promotion offers a $250 bet match for NBA post-All Star break games, loaded college basketball slate, and Winter Games finale action. Saturday, Feb. 21 marks the current availability of this welcome offer, making it perfect timing for sportsbook promos enthusiasts.

How the Caesars Sportsbook promo code delivers $250 in bonus bets for weekend sports betting

The Caesars Sportsbook promo code SIBONUS250BM provides new users with a 100% bet match up to $250 on their first qualifying wager. After creating an account and making a minimum $10 deposit, bettors can place their initial wager on any of this weekend's marquee matchups. Whether you back Houston against Arizona in Saturday night's college basketball showdown or wager on the Men's Hockey Gold Medal Game Sunday morning, Caesars will match your bet amount.

Key terms and conditions include:

• Qualifying wagers must have odds better than -500.

• Bonus bets cannot be used for the initial qualifying wager.

• Super Boosts and Round Robin wagers do not qualify.

• Profit Boost tokens and Reward Credits cannot be used for qualifying wagers.

For example, if you place a $100 wager on the USA men's hockey team to win gold and they fall short, you'll still receive a $100 bonus bet to use on future games. Conversely, if your $200 bet on the national No. 2 Houston Cougars hits against Arizona, you'll collect your winnings plus receive a $200 bonus bet for additional action.

This Caesars Sportsbook promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, MO, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.

Steps to claim your Caesars promo code bonus for NBA and college basketball betting

Getting started with the Caesars Sportsbook welcome offer takes just minutes before you can bet on this weekend's loaded sports schedule.

Register for a new Caesars Sportsbook account using promo code SIBONUS250BM on the mobile app or desktop site. Complete account verification by providing personal information including date of birth, email address, and residential address. Make a minimum $10 initial deposit using your preferred payment method. Place your first qualifying real-money wager within 30 days of account opening on any eligible sports market. Receive your bonus bet equal to 100% of your wagered amount, up to $250, regardless of your bet's outcome.

For more details about the platform's features and betting options, check out our comprehensive Caesars Sportsbook review .

Additional Caesars Sportsbook promotions enhance your Winter Games and March Madness preparation

Beyond the welcome offer, Caesars Sportsbook regularly provides existing customers with ongoing promotions and enhanced betting opportunities. The sportsbook frequently features profit boosts, same-game parlay insurance, and special event bonuses that complement major sporting weekends. Current users can explore these additional offers by navigating to the Rewards section within the Caesars Sportsbook mobile app, where daily and weekly promotions are updated regularly to maximize betting value across all sports markets.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.