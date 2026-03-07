Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code: Get $250 Bet Match for NBA, College Basketball Saturday Slate, WBC

New users can claim up to $250 with Caesars Sportsbook promo code SIBONUS250BM for Saturday's NBA marquee matchups, college basketball conference tournaments, and World Baseball Classic pool play. This welcome offer matches your first wager dollar-for-dollar up to $250, perfect for betting on March 7's action. Check out the latest sportsbook promos available today.

How the Caesars Sportsbook promo code works for Saturday's basketball and baseball slate

The Caesars Sportsbook promo code SIBONUS250BM provides new customers with a bet match promotion worth up to $250. After creating your account and making your first qualifying wager, Caesars will match that bet amount with bonus bets regardless of whether your initial wager wins or loses. This makes Saturday's NBA games between the Thunder and Warriors or Clippers and Grizzlies excellent targets for your first bet.

For example, if you wager $100 on the Philadelphia 76ers to cover the spread against the Atlanta Hawks and they win, you keep your original winnings plus receive $100 in bonus bets. If the 76ers fail to cover, you still receive the $100 bonus bet to use on college basketball conference tournament action or World Baseball Classic matchups. The promotion ensures you get additional betting opportunities on Saturday's loaded sports schedule.

Key terms and conditions include:

• First wager must be placed within 30 days of account creation.

• Minimum odds of -499 or longer required for qualifying wagers.

• Wagers using profit boosts, reward credits, or existing bonus bets do not qualify.

• Super boosts and round robin wagers are excluded from the promotion.

This Caesars Sportsbook promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, MO, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.

How to claim your Caesars promo code for Saturday's sports action

Follow these steps to secure your bet match promotion for Saturday's NBA, college basketball, and World Baseball Classic games:

Register for a new Caesars Sportsbook account using promo code SIBONUS250BM on the mobile app or desktop site. Complete account verification by providing required personal information including date of birth and residential address. Make your first deposit of at least $10 to fund your new account. Place your qualifying first wager on any eligible sports market, such as the Thunder vs. Warriors game or college basketball tournament matchups. Receive bonus bets equal to your first wager amount, up to $250, regardless of the outcome.

Read our comprehensive Caesars Sportsbook review for additional insights into the platform's features and betting options.

Additional Caesars Sportsbook promotions for existing customers

Current Caesars Sportsbook users can find ongoing promotions and enhanced odds opportunities throughout Saturday's sports schedule. The sportsbook frequently updates its Rewards section with profit boosts for NBA games, college basketball tournaments, and World Baseball Classic matchups. These promotions often include same-game parlay boosts and enhanced payouts for specific betting markets.

Existing customers should regularly check the Caesars Sportsbook mobile app for daily promotions and special offers. The platform's loyalty program also provides additional benefits and exclusive betting opportunities for active users.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.