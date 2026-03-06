Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code: Get $250 Bet Match for NBA, NHL, World Baseball Classic

New users can unlock a Caesars Sportsbook promo code worth up to $250 for Friday's loaded sports calendar featuring NBA, NCAAB, NHL, and World Baseball Classic action. The promo code SIBONUS250BM provides a 100% bet match on your first wager. Friday's slate includes premium NBA matchups like Mavericks vs. Celtics and exciting March Madness conference tournament games, plus you can explore sportsbook promos available as of March 6.

How the Caesars Sportsbook promo code works for Friday's games

The Caesars Sportsbook promo code SIBONUS250BM matches your first qualifying wager up to $250 with a bonus bet of equal value. New account holders must place their initial real-money wager within 30 days of registration to qualify for this promotion. Your bonus bet arrives regardless of whether your first wager wins or loses.

For example, if you bet $100 on the Mavericks to cover the spread against Boston, you'll receive a $100 bonus bet whether Dallas wins or loses. If you wager $50 on a college basketball conference tournament upset, you'll earn a $50 bonus bet to use on future games. The promotion caps at $250, so maximum bets receive the full bonus amount.

Several wager types don't qualify for this offer:

• Bets using Profit Boost tokens.

• Wagers placed with Reward Credits.

• Bets using previously earned bonus funds.

• Super Boosts or Round Robin wagers.

• Wagers with odds of -500 or shorter.

This Caesars Sportsbook promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, MO, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.

Steps to claim your Caesars promo code for Friday's action

Getting started with your Caesars Sportsbook account takes just a few minutes before you can bet on Friday's games.

Register for a new Caesars Sportsbook account using promo code SIBONUS250BM on the mobile app or website. Provide required personal information including your date of birth, email address, and residential address. Make a minimum $10 initial deposit to fund your account. Place your first qualifying wager on any eligible sports market, such as NBA spreads or college basketball totals. Receive your matching bonus bet up to $250 within 24 hours of settlement.

Read our comprehensive Caesars Sportsbook review for detailed analysis of betting options and platform features.

Additional Caesars Sportsbook promotions beyond the welcome offer

Caesars Sportsbook regularly provides ongoing promotions for existing customers throughout the sports calendar. Current users can find daily odds boosts, parlay insurance offers, and special event promotions in the Rewards section of the mobile app. These bonuses often target popular betting markets like NBA player props, March Madness bracket contests, and NHL playoff specials. Check the promotions tab frequently to discover new opportunities for enhanced betting value on your favorite sports.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.