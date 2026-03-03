Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code Get $250 Bet Match for Tuesday's NBA, NCAAB, and NHL Games

New users can claim up to $250 with the Caesars Sportsbook promo code SIBONUS250BM for Tuesday's action across the NBA, NCAAB, and NHL. This welcome offer matches your first wager dollar-for-dollar, making it perfect for betting on conference tournament games, playoff positioning battles, and division rivalries. The current sportsbook promos landscape features this standout offer available through March 3.

How the Caesars Sportsbook promo code works for Tuesday's games

The Caesars Sportsbook promo code SIBONUS250BM provides new account holders with a bet match up to $250 on their first qualifying wager. After registering with the promo code and making your initial deposit, place your first real-money bet on any of Tuesday's games across the NBA, NCAAB, or NHL. Regardless of whether your wager wins or loses, Caesars will match it with bonus bets up to $250.

For example, if you bet $100 on the Dallas Mavericks to cover the spread against Charlotte and they fall short, you'll receive $100 in bonus bets to use on future wagers. If you had wagered $250 on a conference tournament upset and it doesn't hit, you'd still earn the maximum $250 in bonus bets for additional betting opportunities.

Key terms and conditions include:

First wager must be placed within 30 days of account opening.

Minimum odds of -499 or better required.

Wagers using profit boosts, reward credits, or existing bonus funds don't qualify.

Super boosts and round robin wagers are excluded.

This Caesars Sportsbook promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, MO, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.

Steps to claim your bonus for Tuesday's NBA, NCAAB, and NHL betting

Getting started with this welcome offer takes just a few minutes before Tuesday's games tip off or drop the puck.

Register for a new Caesars Sportsbook account using promo code SIBONUS250BM. Complete the verification process with your personal information. Make a minimum $10 deposit to fund your account. Place your first qualifying wager on any NBA, NCAAB, or NHL game. Receive bonus bets equal to your wager amount up to $250 regardless of outcome.

New users can explore all available markets and betting options by reading our comprehensive Caesars Sportsbook review .

Additional Caesars Sportsbook promotions for existing users

Current Caesars Sportsbook customers can find ongoing promotions and enhanced odds throughout the basketball and hockey seasons. The sportsbook frequently updates its Rewards section with profit boosts, same-game parlay insurance, and special event bonuses. These rotating offers provide added value for conference tournament betting and playoff positioning games.

Check the promotions tab regularly within the Caesars Sportsbook mobile app to discover the latest boosts and bonuses available for your account. Many of these offers target specific games or player props that align with the day's biggest matchups across all three sports.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.