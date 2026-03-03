Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code Get $250 Bet Match for Tuesday's NBA, NCAAB, and NHL Games
New users can claim up to $250 with the Caesars Sportsbook promo code SIBONUS250BM for Tuesday's action across the NBA, NCAAB, and NHL. This welcome offer matches your first wager dollar-for-dollar, making it perfect for betting on conference tournament games, playoff positioning battles, and division rivalries. The current sportsbook promos landscape features this standout offer available through March 3.
How the Caesars Sportsbook promo code works for Tuesday's games
The Caesars Sportsbook promo code SIBONUS250BM provides new account holders with a bet match up to $250 on their first qualifying wager. After registering with the promo code and making your initial deposit, place your first real-money bet on any of Tuesday's games across the NBA, NCAAB, or NHL. Regardless of whether your wager wins or loses, Caesars will match it with bonus bets up to $250.
For example, if you bet $100 on the Dallas Mavericks to cover the spread against Charlotte and they fall short, you'll receive $100 in bonus bets to use on future wagers. If you had wagered $250 on a conference tournament upset and it doesn't hit, you'd still earn the maximum $250 in bonus bets for additional betting opportunities.
Key terms and conditions include:
- First wager must be placed within 30 days of account opening.
- Minimum odds of -499 or better required.
- Wagers using profit boosts, reward credits, or existing bonus funds don't qualify.
- Super boosts and round robin wagers are excluded.
This Caesars Sportsbook promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, MO, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.
Steps to claim your bonus for Tuesday's NBA, NCAAB, and NHL betting
Getting started with this welcome offer takes just a few minutes before Tuesday's games tip off or drop the puck.
- Register for a new Caesars Sportsbook account using promo code SIBONUS250BM.
- Complete the verification process with your personal information.
- Make a minimum $10 deposit to fund your account.
- Place your first qualifying wager on any NBA, NCAAB, or NHL game.
- Receive bonus bets equal to your wager amount up to $250 regardless of outcome.
New users can explore all available markets and betting options by reading our comprehensive Caesars Sportsbook review.
Additional Caesars Sportsbook promotions for existing users
Current Caesars Sportsbook customers can find ongoing promotions and enhanced odds throughout the basketball and hockey seasons. The sportsbook frequently updates its Rewards section with profit boosts, same-game parlay insurance, and special event bonuses. These rotating offers provide added value for conference tournament betting and playoff positioning games.
Check the promotions tab regularly within the Caesars Sportsbook mobile app to discover the latest boosts and bonuses available for your account. Many of these offers target specific games or player props that align with the day's biggest matchups across all three sports.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Kyle is a betting analyst at Sports Illustrated, where he focuses on delivering clear, unbiased sportsbook reviews and insightful betting content designed to help new and experienced bettors feel confident in their decisions. His goal is to provide SI readers with the knowledge they need to navigate the evolving sports betting industry and make smarter wagers. Kyle joined SI in 2024, bringing a strong editorial background and a lifelong passion for sports. Before joining SI, he covered major professional teams like the Denver Broncos, Los Angeles Dodgers, and Boston Celtics for FanSided, where he developed his skills in sports reporting, analysis, and content creation. His experience in journalism allows him to approach betting content with accuracy, balance, and attention to detail. As an experienced bettor, Kyle primarily focuses on the NFL, NBA, MLB, and soccer, placing moneyline, spread, player prop, and sprinkling in the occasional future bet. For Kyle, betting adds an extra layer of excitement to the games he already loves watching, blending entertainment with strategic thinking. Kyle holds a journalism diploma from the British Columbia Institute of Technology (BCIT). His combination of industry expertise and personal betting experience drives his commitment to creating engaging, trustworthy content that educates and empowers SI readers. Whether you're exploring your first sportsbook or looking for deeper betting insights, Kyle is dedicated to making sure every reader has the tools they need to enjoy a more confident and rewarding sports betting experience.