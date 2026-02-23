Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code: Get $250 Bonus for Monday's NBA and College Basketball Games

New users can claim the Caesars Sportsbook promo code SIBONUS250BM to earn up to $250 in bonus bets for Monday's exciting basketball slate. The current welcome offer matches your first wager dollar-for-dollar, making it perfect for betting on NBA matchups like Pistons vs. Spurs or college games including Louisville vs. North Carolina. Check out the latest sportsbook promos available as of Feb. 23.

How the Caesars Sportsbook promo code works for Monday's basketball games

The Caesars Sportsbook promo code SIBONUS250BM provides new customers with a bet match promotion worth up to $250. After creating your account and making your first deposit, place any qualifying wager on Monday's basketball action to receive a bonus bet equal to your stake amount.

For example, if you wager $100 on the Houston Rockets vs. Utah Jazz game at 9:30 PM ET, you'll receive a $100 bonus bet regardless of whether your original wager wins or loses. If you bet $50 on the Houston vs. Kansas college matchup, you'll earn a $50 bonus bet to use on future games.

Key terms and conditions include:

Minimum odds of -499 or longer required.

Bonus bets cannot be used for the qualifying wager.

Super Boosts and Round Robin wagers don't qualify.

First wager must be placed within 30 days of account opening.

This Caesars Sportsbook promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, MO, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.

How to claim your Caesars promo code for Monday's basketball betting

Follow these simple steps to claim your welcome bonus and start betting on Monday's NBA and college basketball games:

Visit the Caesars Sportsbook website or download the mobile app. Click the registration button and enter promo code SIBONUS250BM during signup. Provide your personal information including name, address, and date of birth. Make a minimum $10 deposit using your preferred payment method. Place your first qualifying wager on any Monday basketball game. Receive your bonus bet within 72 hours of settlement.

Read our comprehensive Caesars Sportsbook review for more details about the platform's features and betting options.

Additional Caesars Sportsbook promotions for existing customers

Caesars Sportsbook regularly provides ongoing promotions for existing users beyond the welcome offer. Current customers can find daily odds boosts, profit boosts, and special basketball-themed promotions in the Rewards section of the mobile app.

The sportsbook frequently offers enhanced payouts on popular betting markets during major sporting events. Check the promotions tab regularly to discover limited-time offers that can increase your potential winnings on NBA and college basketball wagers throughout the season.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.