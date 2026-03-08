Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code: Get $250 Bonus for NBA Sunday Slate and World Baseball Classic

New bettors can claim the Caesars Sportsbook promo code SIBONUS250BM to earn up to $250 in bonus bets for Sunday's NBA showcase and World Baseball Classic pool play action. This welcome offer requires the promo code SIBONUS250BM and matches your first wager up to $250. Check out the latest sportsbook promos available for March 8 betting opportunities.

How the Caesars Sportsbook promo code works for Sunday's games

The Caesars Sportsbook promo code SIBONUS250BM provides new users with a bet match promotion worth up to $250 in bonus bets. After creating your account with the required promo code, your first qualifying wager will be matched 100% regardless of the outcome. This makes Sunday's NBA slate and World Baseball Classic matchups perfect opportunities to maximize your welcome bonus.

For example, if you place a $100 wager on the Boston Celtics to cover the spread against Cleveland, you'll receive a $100 bonus bet whether your pick wins or loses. Similarly, betting $200 on a World Baseball Classic team to win their pool play matchup would earn you a $200 bonus bet. The promotion caps at $250, so placing the maximum qualifying wager ensures you receive the full bonus amount.

Several restrictions apply to qualifying wagers:

• Wagers using Profit Boost tokens do not qualify.

• Bets placed with Reward Credits are excluded.

• Super Boosts and Round Robin wagers are ineligible.

• Wagers with odds of -500 or shorter do not qualify.

• Previously earned bonus bets cannot be used for the qualifying wager.

You must place your qualifying wager within 30 days of account creation, and your first real-money bet determines eligibility. Whether you're backing the Lakers against the Knicks or supporting your favorite nation in World Baseball Classic action, this promotion enhances your betting experience with guaranteed bonus funds.

This Caesars Sportsbook promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, MO, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.

How to claim the Caesars promo code for NBA and World Baseball Classic betting

Follow these steps to claim your Caesars Sportsbook welcome bonus for Sunday's action:

Register for a new Caesars Sportsbook account using promo code SIBONUS250BM on the mobile app or website. Complete the registration process by providing your personal information including date of birth, email address, and residential address. Make a minimum $10 deposit to fund your new account. Place your first qualifying real-money wager on any NBA game or World Baseball Classic matchup. Receive your bonus bet equal to 100% of your wagered amount, up to $250.

Read our comprehensive Caesars Sportsbook review for detailed information about the platform's features and betting options.

Additional Caesars Sportsbook promotions for existing users

Caesars Sportsbook regularly provides ongoing promotions and enhanced odds for existing customers beyond the welcome offer. Current users can find daily profit boosts, same-game parlay insurance, and special event bonuses through the Rewards section of the Caesars Sportsbook mobile app. These rotating promotions often feature enhanced payouts for popular betting markets like NBA point spreads and World Baseball Classic moneylines, giving experienced bettors additional value throughout the sports calendar.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.