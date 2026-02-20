Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code: Grab $250 Bet Match for NBA, College Basketball, and Winter Games

New users can claim up to $250 in bonus bets with Caesars Sportsbook promo code SIBONUS250BM. This welcome offer matches your first wager dollar-for-dollar as the NBA returns from All-Star break and college basketball heats up before March Madness. The promotion is available through Feb. 20 for betting on exciting weekend action including Houston vs. Arizona and the Winter Games finale. Check out additional sportsbook promos for more betting opportunities.

How the Caesars Sportsbook promo code works for NBA and college basketball betting

The Caesars Sportsbook promo code SIBONUS250BM provides new customers with a bet match up to $250. After creating your account and making your first qualifying wager, Caesars will match that bet amount with bonus bets regardless of whether your initial wager wins or loses.

For example, if you bet $100 on Houston to cover the spread against Arizona and your bet wins, you'll collect your winnings plus receive $100 in bonus bets. If your wager loses, you still receive the $100 bonus bet to continue betting on college basketball or NBA games. The promotion works the same way whether you wager $10 or the full $250 maximum.

Several restrictions apply to qualifying wagers:

• Wagers using Profit Boost tokens do not qualify.

• Bets placed with Reward Credits are excluded.

• Previously earned bonus bets cannot be used for the qualifying wager.

• Super Boosts and Round Robin wagers are not eligible.

• Wagers with odds of -500 or shorter do not qualify.

You must place your qualifying wager within 30 days of account creation, and your first real-money bet must be the qualifying wager to remain eligible for this promotion.

This Caesars Sportsbook promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, MO, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.

Steps to claim your bonus bets for Winter Games and basketball action

Getting started with Caesars Sportsbook takes just a few minutes before you can bet on this weekend's loaded sports schedule.

Register for a new Caesars Sportsbook account using promo code SIBONUS250BM on the mobile app or website. Provide required personal information including your date of birth, email address, and residential address to complete registration. Make a minimum $10 deposit to fund your new account. Place your first qualifying real-money wager on any eligible sports market, such as the Men's Hockey Gold Medal Game or college basketball games. Receive bonus bets equal to your first wager amount, up to $250, regardless of the outcome.

Read our comprehensive Caesars Sportsbook review for more details about the platform's features and betting options.

Additional Caesars Sportsbook promotions for existing customers

Caesars Sportsbook consistently provides ongoing promotions and enhanced odds for existing customers throughout the sports calendar. Current users can find daily profit boosts, same-game parlay insurance, and special event bonuses by checking the Rewards section within the Caesars Sportsbook mobile app.

The sportsbook frequently offers enhanced payouts on popular betting markets and provides loyalty rewards through their Caesars Rewards program. These ongoing promotions complement the new user welcome offer and provide continued value for regular bettors.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.