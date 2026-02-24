Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code Offers $250 Bet Match for NBA and College Basketball Tuesday

New users can claim a Caesars Sportsbook promo code worth up to $250 when betting on Tuesday's exciting NBA and college basketball slate. Use promo code SIBONUS250BM to unlock this bet match offer for games including Celtics vs. Suns and Duke vs. Notre Dame. Check out the latest sportsbook promos available as of Feb. 24.

How the Caesars Sportsbook promo code works for NBA and college basketball betting

The Caesars Sportsbook promo code SIBONUS250BM provides new users with a 100% bet match up to $250 on their first qualifying wager. This promotion applies perfectly to Tuesday's basketball action, featuring marquee NBA matchups like Boston Celtics vs. Phoenix Suns and college games including Duke vs. Notre Dame. After placing your first real-money wager within 30 days of account creation, you'll receive a bonus bet equal to your initial stake.

For example, if you wager $100 on the Lakers to cover the spread against Orlando, you'll receive a $100 bonus bet regardless of whether your original wager wins or loses. If the Lakers cover and you win your original bet, you'll have both your winnings and the $100 bonus bet to use on future games. Should the Lakers fail to cover, you'll still receive the $100 bonus bet as compensation.

Several restrictions apply to qualifying wagers:

• Wagers using profit boost tokens don't qualify.

• Bets placed with reward credits are excluded.

• Previously earned bonus bets cannot be used.

• Super boosts and round robin wagers don't count.

• Wagers with odds of -500 or shorter are ineligible.

This Caesars Sportsbook promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, MO, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.

Steps to claim your Caesars promo code for Tuesday's basketball games

Getting started with this Caesars Sportsbook offer takes just a few simple steps to begin betting on tonight's NBA and college basketball action.

Register for a new Caesars Sportsbook account using promo code SIBONUS250BM on the mobile app or website. Provide required personal information including your date of birth, email address and residential address. Make a minimum $10 initial deposit to fund your new account. Place your first qualifying wager on any basketball game, such as Knicks vs. Cavaliers or Cincinnati vs. Texas Tech. Receive your bonus bet equal to 100% of your initial wager amount, up to $250.

Read our comprehensive Caesars Sportsbook review for more details about the platform's features and betting options.

Additional Caesars Sportsbook promotions for existing customers

Current Caesars Sportsbook users can take advantage of ongoing promotional opportunities beyond the new customer welcome offer. The sportsbook frequently provides profit boosts, odds enhancements and special betting promotions for major sporting events. These rotating offers can be found in the Rewards section of the Caesars Sportsbook mobile app, where users can browse available bonuses and claim eligible promotions for upcoming games and events.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.