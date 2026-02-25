Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code Offers $250 Bet Match for NBA, College Basketball, NHL Return Tonight

New users can claim up to $250 with Caesars Sportsbook promo code SIBONUS250BM for Wednesday's exciting slate of NBA, College Basketball, and NHL games. This welcome offer requires the promo code and matches your first bet dollar-for-dollar. Check out the latest sportsbook promos available as of Feb. 25.

How the Caesars Sportsbook promo code works for tonight's games

The Caesars Sportsbook promo code SIBONUS250BM provides new customers with a bet match up to $250 on any qualifying wager. After creating your account and making your first deposit, place a qualifying bet on any of tonight's marquee matchups. Whether you bet on the Thunder vs. Pistons, Celtics vs. Nuggets, or any NHL return game, Caesars will match your wager with bonus bets.

For example, if you place a $100 bet on the Boston Celtics to beat the Denver Nuggets and they win, you keep your winnings plus receive a $100 bonus bet. If the Celtics lose, you still receive the $100 bonus bet to use on future wagers. The same applies to NHL games like the Maple Leafs vs. Lightning or college basketball matchups like Arkansas vs. Texas A&M.

Key terms and conditions include:

Must use promo code SIBONUS250BM during registration.

Minimum $10 deposit required.

First wager must be placed within 30 days of account opening.

Wagers with odds of -500 or shorter do not qualify.

Bonus bets cannot be used as qualifying wagers.

This Caesars Sportsbook promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, MO, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.

How to claim the Caesars promo code for NBA, NHL, and college basketball

Follow these steps to claim your bet match for tonight's action-packed sports slate:

Register for a new Caesars Sportsbook account using promo code SIBONUS250BM. Provide required personal information including date of birth, email address, and residential address. Make a minimum $10 deposit to fund your account. Place your first qualifying wager on any NBA, NHL, or college basketball game tonight. Receive your bonus bet match within 72 hours regardless of your bet's outcome.

Read our comprehensive Caesars Sportsbook review for more details about the platform's features and betting options.

Additional Caesars Sportsbook promotions for existing customers

Caesars Sportsbook regularly provides ongoing promotions for existing customers beyond the welcome offer. Current users can find daily odds boosts, parlay insurance, and special event bonuses in the Rewards section of the mobile app. These promotions often feature enhanced odds on popular games like tonight's NBA and NHL matchups.

The sportsbook frequently updates its promotional offerings, so checking the app regularly ensures you won't miss valuable betting opportunities. Many promotions target specific sports or events, making them perfect for tonight's diverse slate of basketball and hockey action.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.