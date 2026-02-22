Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code Offers $250 Bet Match for USA vs. Canada Gold Medal Game

New users can claim a Caesars Sportsbook promo code worth up to $250 for Sunday's USA vs. Canada Gold Medal Game at the 2026 Milan Winter Games. Use promo code SIBONUS250BM when registering to unlock this bet match offer. This welcome promotion is perfect for betting on the highly anticipated hockey showdown between these North American rivals. Caesars Sportsbook continues to lead among sportsbook promos as of Feb. 22.

How the Caesars Sportsbook promo code works for USA vs. Canada betting

The Caesars Sportsbook promo code SIBONUS250BM provides new customers with a 100% bet match up to $250 on their first qualifying wager. After creating your account and making an initial deposit, place your first real-money bet on any market within 30 days. Caesars will then credit your account with a bonus bet equal to your initial wager amount, regardless of whether your bet wins or loses.

For example, if you bet $100 on Canada to win the Gold Medal Game in regulation and they lose in overtime, you'll still receive a $100 bonus bet. Alternatively, if you wager $50 on the USA to cover the puck line and they win by multiple goals, you'll get both your winnings and a $50 bonus bet to use on future hockey markets.

Several restrictions apply to qualifying wagers:

Wagers using Profit Boost tokens do not qualify.

Bets placed with Reward Credits are excluded.

Previously earned bonus bets cannot be used for the qualifying wager.

Super Boosts and Round Robin wagers are ineligible.

Odds must be longer than -500 to qualify.

This Caesars Sportsbook promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, MO, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.

How to claim your Caesars promo code for the Gold Medal Game

Follow these simple steps to secure your bet match offer before the USA vs. Canada puck drop:

Visit the Caesars Sportsbook website or download the mobile app. Click the registration button and enter promo code SIBONUS250BM during account creation. Provide required personal information including your name, date of birth, and address. Make a minimum $10 deposit using any accepted payment method. Place your first qualifying wager on the Gold Medal Game or any other available market. Receive your matching bonus bet within 24 hours, regardless of your initial bet's outcome.

For more details about this operator's features and betting options, check out our comprehensive Caesars Sportsbook review .

Additional Caesars Sportsbook promotions for existing customers

Current Caesars Sportsbook users can take advantage of ongoing promotions beyond the new customer welcome offer. The sportsbook frequently provides profit boosts, same-game parlay insurance, and special event bonuses throughout major sporting events like the Winter Olympics. These rotating offers appear regularly in the Rewards section of the Caesars Sportsbook mobile app.

Existing customers should check their promotions tab daily for personalized offers and enhanced odds on popular markets. Caesars often features special hockey promotions during international tournaments, including boosted payouts on medal winners and enhanced same-game parlay odds for championship games.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.