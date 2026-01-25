Conference Championship Weekend Brings Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Worth Up to $2,000

Conference Championship Weekend arrives Sunday, January 25, and new bettors can capitalize with the Fanatics Sportsbook promo offering up to $2,000 FanCash . This welcome offer provides excellent value for those looking to wager on the AFC and NFC Championship Games. New users can explore various sportsbook promos while enjoying the playoff action between elite NFL teams.

How the Fanatics Sportsbook promo works for Conference Championship Weekend

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo operates as a 10-day promotion where new customers can earn FanCash on losing wagers. Bettors must place a minimum $1 cash wager daily for 10 consecutive days starting from account creation, with each bet requiring odds of -500 or longer. When wagers settle as losses, Fanatics issues FanCash equal to the losing amount, capped at $200 per day.

For example, if you bet $150 on the New England Patriots to defeat the Denver Broncos in the AFC Championship Game and the Patriots lose, you would receive $150 in FanCash. Conversely, if the Patriots win your wager, you keep your winnings but receive no FanCash for that day. The same principle applies to NFC Championship Game bets on the Los Angeles Rams versus Seattle Seahawks matchup.

Key terms for this Fanatics Sportsbook new-user promo include:

Minimum $10 deposit required to activate the bonus.

Daily wagers must be $1 or more with odds of -500 or longer.

FanCash is issued within 72 hours of losing wager settlement.

FanCash expires seven days after issuance at 11:59 PM ET.

No Fanatics Sportsbook promo code required for activation.

New customers only. Terms, including FanCash terms, apply. The offer is available in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, and WY.

Steps to claim the Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus for Championship Weekend

Getting started with this Conference Championship Weekend promotion requires completing a straightforward registration process.

Download the Fanatics Sportsbook app from the App Store or Google Play Store, or visit their website. Create your account by providing your full name, mailing address, email address, date of birth, and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Verify your identity and activate your account through email authentication. Make your first deposit of at least $10 using your preferred payment method. Place your first qualifying wager of $1 or more on any Conference Championship Weekend market with odds of -500 or longer. Continue placing daily qualifying wagers for 10 consecutive days to maximize your FanCash earnings.

For more detailed information about this operator, check out our comprehensive Fanatics Sportsbook Review .

Additional Fanatics Sportsbook promotions beyond Conference Championship Weekend

Fanatics Sportsbook regularly provides ongoing promotions and enhanced odds boosts for existing customers throughout the NFL season. These additional offers complement the new-user promotion and can be found in the 'Promos' section of the mobile app. Current users can access daily profit boosts, parlay insurance options, and special event promotions that enhance their betting experience beyond the initial welcome bonus.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.