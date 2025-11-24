DraftKings Promo Code Offers $200 Bonus for Week 12 Monday Night Football
New users can claim a DraftKings promo code offer worth up to $200 in bonus bets for Week 12 Monday Night Football on Nov. 24. Christian McCaffrey faces his former Carolina Panthers team for the first time since joining the San Francisco 49ers in 2022. This primetime NFC matchup offers an excellent opportunity to take advantage of sportsbook promos available to new DraftKings customers.
DraftKings promo code offer details for Panthers vs. 49ers
No DraftKings promo code is required to claim this new-user promotion. New customers must make a minimum $5 deposit and place a qualifying $5 bet on any sports market. If your Panthers vs. 49ers wager wins, DraftKings will credit your account with $200 in bonus bets within 72 hours.
The DraftKings new-user promo includes several important terms and conditions:
- Bonus bets are delivered as eight separate $25 bonus bets.
- Bonus bets expire seven days after issuance.
- The bonus bet stake is not included in any winnings.
- All users receive three months of NBA League Pass regardless of bet outcome.
- NBA League Pass must be redeemed by 11:59 PM ET on Dec. 19, 2025.
For example, if you bet $5 on the 49ers to cover the 7-point spread against Carolina and they win by eight points, you would receive your original $5 stake plus winnings, along with $200 in bonus bets. If the 49ers only win by six points and fail to cover, you would lose your $5 bet but still receive the NBA League Pass subscription.
This DraftKings promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.
How to claim your DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offer
Follow these steps to secure your promo code for DraftKings ahead of Monday Night Football:
- Register for a new DraftKings account by providing personal information and confirming your identity.
- Make a minimum $5 deposit using your preferred payment method, such as PayPal or debit card.
- Select your bonus token and place a qualifying $5 bet on Panthers vs. 49ers or any other sports market.
- If your bet wins, you receive $200 in bonus bets and keep your original winnings.
- Redeem your NBA League Pass code within the specified timeframe.
Additional DraftKings promo codes for existing users
DraftKings Sportsbook regularly provides ongoing promotions and odds boosts for existing customers throughout the NFL season. Current users can find daily profit boosts, parlay insurance offers, and special Monday Night Football promotions in the 'Promos' section of the DraftKings mobile app. These rotating offers provide additional value for Panthers vs. 49ers betting and other NFL games throughout the week.
- NFL Touchdown Parlay 30% Boost: Get a 30% Boost on any 3+ Leg NFL TD Scorers Parlay, SGP or SGPx!
- NFL Parlay Boost: Get a profit boost when making an NFL parlay of any kind.
- Early Exit: Your single bets are refunded if a player gets injured and leaves the game early. In a parlay, the impacted leg is removed, so the rest of your wager can still hit.
Compare more sportsbook promos for 49ers vs. Panthers
After claiming this DraftKings offer, check out the offers below to get thousands more in bonuses.
FanDuel
DraftKings
BetMGM
Caesars
Welcome Bonus
Bet $5 and get $200 in bonus bets if you win + 3 months of NBA League Pass
Promo Code
No code required
No code required
SI1500
SICZR20X
Bonus Form
$150 in bonus bets
8 $25 bonus bets
1 or 5 bonus bets
Profit boosts
Minimum Deposit
$5
$5
$10
$10
Minimum Bet
$5
$5
$10
$10
Days to Use Bonus
7 days
7 days
7 days
7 days
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.