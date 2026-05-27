Fanatics Sportsbook Promo: Claim Up to $1,000 in FanCash for NHL Playoffs, French Open and More

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo is live for new users as of May 27, offering up to $1,000 in FanCash across your first 10 days. Bet on the NHL Playoffs, French Open, MLB, and more to take advantage of this Fanatics Sportsbook new-user promo.

How the Fanatics Sportsbook promo works for NHL Playoffs and French Open betting

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo is built around a simple daily match structure that rewards new users over their first 10 days on the platform. Each day, place a wager of at least $1 on any market at odds of -500 or longer, and if that bet loses, you receive your stake back in FanCash up to $100. Repeat that process for 10 consecutive days and you can collect up to $1,000 in total FanCash.

Say you place a $100 wager on the Montreal Canadiens to win Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Final against the Carolina Hurricanes. If Carolina's relentless forecheck and defensive structure hold up and the Hurricanes win, you get your $100 back as FanCash. If the Canadiens and Nick Suzuki deliver at the Bell Centre and your bet wins, you keep the winnings and still have nine more days to claim the offer.

The same logic applies to French Open betting. Back Jannik Sinner or Novak Djokovic to advance in the men's draw, and a loss means your stake comes back as FanCash. You can also spread your bets across MLB, the WNBA, or any other available market throughout the 10-day window. Compare this offer with other sportsbook promos to see how it stacks up.

Here are the key terms and conditions to keep in mind:

Available to new users only who do not already have a Fanatics Sportsbook account.

No Fanatics Sportsbook promo code is required — the offer activates automatically at registration.

A minimum deposit of $10 is required to qualify.

Wager at least $1 on any market at odds of -500 or longer each day.

FanCash is awarded on losing bets only, up to $100 per day.

FanCash is non-withdrawable and expires after seven days.

A 1x playthrough requirement must be completed before requesting a withdrawal.

The offer is available in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MO, NC, NJ, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WI, and WY only. Not available in New York or Ohio.

The offer expires on Aug. 23, 2026.

How to claim the Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus for tonight's games

Signing up and activating the Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to get started before puck drop in Montreal or the next French Open match in Paris:

Download the Fanatics Sportsbook app from the App Store or Google Play to explore the platform and available features before registering. Register through the app by providing the required personal information for account verification, including a government-issued ID. The process takes only a few minutes to complete. No Fanatics Sportsbook promo code is needed. The offer is automatically applied when you complete registration. Select a preferred banking method and make a minimum deposit of $10 to qualify for the welcome offer. Place your first wager of at least $1 at odds of -500 or longer. A losing bet returns your stake as FanCash up to $100, and you can repeat this each day for 10 consecutive days. Complete the 1x playthrough requirement on your FanCash before requesting a withdrawal. Verify your identity in advance and use your FanCash before it expires after seven days.

For a deeper look at the platform's features, banking options, and overall experience, read our full Fanatics Sportsbook Review .

Existing user offers on Fanatics Sportsbook

Fanatics Sportsbook consistently rewards its existing users with a rotating slate of bonuses, odds boosts, and promotional offers throughout the sports calendar. Whether the NHL Playoffs are heating up or the French Open is delivering must-watch tennis, there is usually something worth checking out. Head to the Promos section within the Fanatics Sportsbook app to browse whatever is currently available and make the most of your account beyond the welcome offer.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.