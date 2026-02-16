Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Delivers $1,000 in Bet Matches for College Basketball and 2026 Winter Games

New users can capitalize on Monday's college basketball slate and 2026 Winter Games action with the Fanatics Sportsbook promo offering 10 consecutive days of bet matches. This welcome offer provides up to $100 in FanCash daily for qualifying wagers, creating opportunities around tonight's conference battles and international competition. The promotion launches with your first bet and continues through Feb. 16, making it perfect timing for sportsbook promos targeting multiple sports.

How the Fanatics Sportsbook promo works for college basketball and winter sports betting

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo requires new customers to place qualifying cash wagers for 10 straight days starting when you create your account. Each day, you must toggle on the promotion in your bet slip and place at least $1 on any market with odds of -200 or longer. Fanatics matches your wager amount with FanCash up to $100 daily after your bet settles.

For tonight's college basketball games, you could wager $50 on a ranked team's moneyline at -150 odds. If your team wins, you receive your cash winnings plus $50 in FanCash. If your team loses, you still earn the $50 FanCash match while losing only your original stake. The same structure applies to 2026 Winter Games markets, whether you're backing a hockey team at -180 or an alpine skiing podium finish at +120.

Key terms include:

• Maximum $100 FanCash per day for 10 consecutive days.

• Minimum odds requirement of -200 or longer.

• Must apply promotion in bet slip daily.

• FanCash is non-withdrawable and subject to expiration.

• Available only to new Fanatics Sportsbook customers.

New customers only. Terms, including FanCash terms, apply. The offer is available in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, and WY.

Steps to claim your Fanatics Sportsbook new-user promo for Monday's games

Getting started with this welcome offer takes just a few minutes before tonight's college basketball and winter sports action begins.

Download the Fanatics Sportsbook app or visit their website to create your new account. Complete identity verification by providing your full name, address, date of birth, and last four SSN digits. Verify your email address to activate your account. Navigate to any eligible betting market for college basketball or 2026 Winter Games. Toggle on the Bet Match promotion in your bet slip. Place your first qualifying cash wager of $1 or more with odds of -200 or longer. Repeat this process daily for 10 consecutive days to maximize your FanCash earnings.

Read our comprehensive Fanatics Sportsbook Review for detailed analysis of betting markets, mobile app features, and customer service options.

Additional Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus opportunities for existing users

Beyond this welcome promotion, Fanatics Sportsbook regularly provides ongoing value through daily odds boosts, parlay insurance offers, and sport-specific promotions. Existing customers can find these opportunities by checking the 'Promos' section within the mobile app, which updates frequently with new betting enhancements. These supplementary offers often target major sporting events like March Madness, playoff hockey, and international competitions, providing additional ways to maximize your betting value throughout the year.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.