Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Delivers $1,000 in Bet Matches for NBA, College Basketball, and Winter Games

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo offers new users an incredible opportunity to earn up to $1,000 in FanCash through 10 consecutive days of bet matches. With NBA action resuming post-All Star break, marquee college basketball matchups like Houston vs. Arizona, and the Winter Games finale approaching Feb. 20, there's never been a better time to claim this $1,000 welcome offer and explore top sportsbook promos .

How the Fanatics Sportsbook promo works for basketball and Winter Games betting

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo provides new customers with a unique 10-day bet match opportunity. Each day for your first 10 days, you can place a qualifying cash wager of $1 or more with odds of -200 or longer, and Fanatics will match that bet with FanCash up to $100 daily. This creates a potential total of $1,000 in FanCash over the promotional period.

The promotion works seamlessly with the exciting sports calendar ahead. You could start by betting on Friday's NBA games as teams return from the All-Star break with renewed energy and playoff positioning on the line. Saturday's college basketball slate offers premium opportunities, particularly the nationally televised Houston vs. Arizona showdown that could impact March Madness seeding.

Key terms and conditions include:

Must toggle on the promotion in your bet slip each day.

Only one qualifying wager per day counts toward the match.

Minimum odds requirement of -200 or longer.

FanCash is issued after each qualifying wager settles.

Maximum of $100 in FanCash per day for 10 consecutive days.

For example, if you wager $50 on the USA men's hockey team to advance in the Winter Games tournament and they win, you receive your cash winnings plus $50 in FanCash. If they lose, you still receive the $50 FanCash match, softening the impact while giving you additional betting power for the next day's action.

New customers only. Terms, including FanCash terms, apply. The offer is available in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, and WY.

Steps to claim your Fanatics Sportsbook new-user promo for weekend sports action

Getting started with this Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus is straightforward and positions you perfectly for the weekend's premium sports content.

Download the Fanatics Sportsbook app or visit their website to create your account. Complete the identity verification process with your personal information and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Make your first deposit to fund your account with cash for wagering. Navigate to any eligible betting market and toggle on the bet match promotion in your bet slip. Place your qualifying wager of $1 or more with odds of -200 or longer on NBA games, college basketball, or Winter Games events. Repeat this process daily for up to 10 consecutive days to maximize your FanCash earnings.

For more details about features, betting options, and user experience, check out our comprehensive Fanatics Sportsbook Review .

Additional Fanatics Sportsbook promo code opportunities for existing users

Beyond the new-user welcome promotion, Fanatics Sportsbook consistently provides value to existing customers through various promotional offerings. The sportsbook regularly features profit boosts, parlay insurance options, and special event promotions that enhance the betting experience for ongoing users.

Current customers can discover these additional opportunities by checking the 'Promos' tab within the Fanatics Sportsbook mobile application. These promotions often align with major sporting events and can include enhanced odds on popular betting markets, cashback offers on specific bet types, and exclusive access to limited-time promotional events that complement the regular betting experience.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.