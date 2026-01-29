Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Delivers Big Game Value for New England vs Seattle

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo offers new users an exceptional opportunity to bet on the Big Game between the New England Patriots and the Seattle Seahawks. This $1,000 welcome offer provides daily bet matches for 10 consecutive days. New bettors can explore various sportsbook promos while wagering on this highly anticipated Championship matchup.

How the Fanatics Sportsbook promo works for Big Game betting

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo allows new customers to earn up to $100 in FanCash daily for 10 straight days. You must place a qualifying cash wager of $1 or more with odds of -200 or longer each day. Fanatics Sportsbook matches your wager amount with FanCash after it settles, creating potential value whether you bet on New England or Seattle.

For example, if you wager $50 on New England to win the Big Game and your bet wins, you receive your cash winnings plus $50 in FanCash. If your Seattle bet loses, you still earn $50 in FanCash as your daily match. This Fanatics Sportsbook new-user promo continues for 10 consecutive days, allowing you to build FanCash while betting on various markets.

Key terms for this Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus include:

Must toggle on the promotion in your bet slip daily.

Only one qualifying wager per day counts toward the match.

FanCash is non-withdrawable and subject to expiration.

Available in 23 states but not New York.

No bonus code required for participation.

New customers only. Terms, including FanCash terms, apply. The offer is available in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, and WY.

Steps to claim your Big Game betting bonus at Fanatics Sportsbook

Getting started with this welcome offer requires completing registration and placing your first qualifying wager on the New England vs Seattle matchup.

Download the Fanatics Sportsbook app or visit their website to create your account. Complete identity verification by providing your personal information and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Toggle on the Bet Match promotion in your bet slip before placing your wager. Place a cash wager of $1 or more on any Big Game market with odds of -200 or longer. Receive your FanCash match after your qualifying wager settles. Repeat this process daily for 10 consecutive days to maximize your rewards.

Additional Fanatics Sportsbook promotions beyond the Big Game

Fanatics Sportsbook regularly provides existing customers with ongoing promotional opportunities throughout the sports calendar. The sportsbook frequently updates its "Promos" section with odds boosts, special betting markets, and seasonal campaigns. These additional offers complement the new-user welcome bonus and provide continued value for active bettors.

Current customers can check the Fanatics Sportsbook app daily to discover new promotional opportunities. The platform often features enhanced odds on popular games, parlay boosts, and sport-specific promotions that align with major sporting events and seasons.

