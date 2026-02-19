Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Delivers Up to $1,000 for NBA, College Basketball and Genesis Invitational Betting

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo offers new users up to $1,000 in FanCash through a 10-day bet match promotion. Thursday's action-packed sports schedule features NBA games, college basketball matchups, and the start of the Genesis Invitational, providing excellent opportunities to maximize this Feb. 19 welcome offer. Explore additional sportsbook promos for comprehensive betting options.

How the Fanatics Sportsbook promo works for Thursday's games

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo provides new customers with a unique 10-day bet match opportunity. Each day for 10 consecutive days, place a qualifying cash wager of $1 or more with odds of -200 or longer, and Fanatics will match your bet with FanCash up to $100 daily. This creates a potential total of $1,000 in FanCash over the promotional period.

Thursday's diverse sports lineup offers numerous betting opportunities to utilize this promotion. The NBA schedule includes 10 games, from early matchups like Houston at Charlotte to late-night action with Denver at the LA Clippers. College basketball features key conference games including Rutgers at Penn State and Butler at Georgetown. The Genesis Invitational begins at Riviera Country Club with Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy headlining the field.

Key terms and conditions include:

Must toggle on the promotion in your bet slip each day.

Only one qualifying wager per day counts toward the match.

FanCash is issued after your qualifying wager settles.

FanCash is non-withdrawable and subject to expiration terms.

Available to new customers only in eligible states.

For example, if you bet $50 on the Boston at Golden State game and it wins, you receive your winnings plus $50 in FanCash. If the bet loses, you still earn $50 in FanCash to use on future wagers. This pattern continues for 10 consecutive days, maximizing your betting potential across various sports.

New customers only. Terms, including FanCash terms, apply. The offer is available in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, and WY.

Steps to claim the Fanatics Sportsbook new-user promo for NBA and golf betting

Getting started with the Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus requires completing a simple registration and betting process for Thursday's games.

Download the Fanatics Sportsbook app or visit their website to create your account. Complete identity verification by providing your full name, address, date of birth, and last four digits of your Social Security number. Navigate to Thursday's NBA games, college basketball matchups, or Genesis Invitational markets. Toggle on the bet match promotion in your bet slip before placing your wager. Place your first qualifying cash wager of $1 or more with odds of -200 or longer. Receive FanCash equal to your wager amount (up to $100) after your bet settles. Repeat this process daily for 10 consecutive days to maximize your rewards.

Read our comprehensive Fanatics Sportsbook Review for detailed insights into the platform's features and betting options.

Additional Fanatics Sportsbook promo code opportunities for existing users

Fanatics Sportsbook regularly provides existing customers with ongoing promotional opportunities beyond the new-user welcome offer. Current users can find daily odds boosts, parlay insurance offers, and sport-specific promotions by checking the 'Promos' section within the mobile app. These rotating bonuses often coincide with major sporting events like Thursday's NBA slate and tournament golf action.

The sportsbook frequently updates its promotional offerings to align with trending sports and popular betting markets. Existing customers should monitor the promotions tab regularly to discover limited-time boosts and enhanced payouts that complement their regular betting activity across basketball, golf, and other sports.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.