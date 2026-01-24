Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Delivers Up to $2,000 FanCash for NFL Conference Championships

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo offers new users up to $2,000 FanCash for betting on the NFL Conference Championships. This welcome offer provides excellent value for wagering on Sunday's AFC and NFC title games. New customers can explore various sportsbook promos available on Saturday, January 24.

How the Fanatics Sportsbook promo works for conference championship betting

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo requires new customers to place qualifying wagers for 10 consecutive days starting from account creation. Each daily bet must be at least $1 with minimum odds of -500 or longer. When your wager settles as a loss, Fanatics issues FanCash equal to your losing amount, up to $200 per day.

For example, if you bet $150 on the Patriots to cover the spread against Denver and lose, you'll receive $150 in FanCash within 72 hours. Alternatively, wagering $100 on the Seahawks moneyline against the Rams and losing would earn you $100 in FanCash. The maximum daily FanCash award is $200, meaning larger losing bets still cap at that amount.

Key terms for this Fanatics Sportsbook new-user promo include:

Minimum $10 deposit required to activate the bonus.

Daily qualifying wagers must be at least $1 with odds -500 or longer.

FanCash expires seven days after issuance at 11:59 PM ET.

Maximum $200 FanCash per day, up to $2,000 total over 10 days.

FanCash is non-withdrawable but can be used for future wagers.

New customers only. Terms, including FanCash terms, apply. The offer is available in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, and WY.

Steps to claim the Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus for championship games

Follow these steps to activate your Fanatics Sportsbook promo and start betting on the AFC and NFC Championship games:

Download the Fanatics Sportsbook app from the App Store or Google Play Store. Register your account using your full name, address, date of birth, and last four digits of your Social Security number. Verify your identity and activate your account through email authentication. Make your first deposit of at least $10 using your preferred payment method. Place your first qualifying wager of $1 or more on any market with odds -500 or longer. If your bet loses, receive FanCash equal to your stake within 72 hours. Continue placing daily qualifying wagers for 10 consecutive days to maximize your FanCash earnings.

Additional Fanatics Sportsbook promotions beyond the welcome offer

Fanatics Sportsbook regularly provides ongoing promotions and enhanced odds for existing customers throughout the NFL playoffs. These bonus opportunities include profit boosts, parlay bonuses, and special promotions for championship games. Current users can discover these additional offers by navigating to the 'Promos' section within the Fanatics Sportsbook mobile app.

The sportsbook frequently updates its promotional offerings to coincide with major sporting events, such as the Conference Championships. These bonuses complement the new-user welcome offer and provide continued value for regular bettors.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.