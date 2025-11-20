Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Delivers Up to $2,000 in FanCash for Bills vs. Texans
The Fanatics Sportsbook promo offers new users up to $2,000 in FanCash for betting on Thursday Night Football action when the Buffalo Bills visit the Houston Texans on Thursday, Nov. 20. This AFC matchup features two teams coming off impressive Week 11 victories, with the Bills looking to maintain their strong position while the Texans fight for playoff positioning. New bettors can take advantage of this generous welcome offer and explore various sportsbook promos while wagering on this primetime showdown.
How the Fanatics Sportsbook promo works for Bills vs. Texans
The Fanatics Sportsbook promo provides new customers with a unique opportunity to earn up to $2,000 in FanCash over 10 consecutive days. This promotion requires users to place a minimum $1 cash wager daily with odds of -500 or longer, and any losing bets will be matched with FanCash up to $200 per day. For example, if you bet $150 on the Bills to cover the spread against the Texans and lose, Fanatics Sportsbook will credit your account with $150 in FanCash within 72 hours.
Key terms and conditions include:
- Minimum daily wager of $1 with odds of -500 or longer.
- Maximum FanCash earning of $200 per day for losing bets.
- FanCash expires seven days after issuance.
- Promotion must be applied in the bet slip before placing wagers.
- Available for 10 consecutive days starting from account creation.
If you wager $100 on the Texans' moneyline and they win, you keep your winnings plus the original stake. However, if the same bet loses, you'll receive $100 in FanCash to use on future wagers, including more Thursday Night Football action throughout the season.
New customers only. Terms, including FanCash terms, apply. The offer is available in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, and WY.
How to claim your Fanatics Sportsbook new-user promo
Claiming the Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus for Bills vs. Texans betting is straightforward and requires no promo code. Follow these simple steps to get started with your FanCash earning opportunity:
- Register for a new Fanatics Sportsbook account by providing your personal information and verifying your identity.
- Make a minimum deposit of $10 to activate your account and prepare for wagering.
- Apply the promotion in your bet slip before placing your first daily wager.
- Place a minimum $1 cash wager on any market with odds of -500 or longer, such as Bills vs. Texans betting options.
- If your bet loses, receive FanCash equal to your losing stake within 72 hours, up to $200 per day.
- Repeat this process daily for 10 consecutive days to maximize your FanCash earnings.
For more detailed information about this promotion and platform features, read our comprehensive Fanatics Sportsbook review.
Additional Fanatics Sportsbook promotions for existing users
Fanatics Sportsbook consistently provides existing customers with various promotional opportunities beyond the new-user welcome offer. Regular users can find daily odds boosts, parlay insurance options, and special event promotions by checking the 'Promos' section within the Fanatics Sportsbook mobile application. These ongoing promotions often feature enhanced payouts for popular betting markets and seasonal bonuses tied to major sporting events throughout the year.
- 50% Profit Boost: Get a 50% profit boost to use on a TNF wager.
Compare more Bills vs. Texans promos
Claim more offers below to unlock thousands more in bonus bets.
FanDuel
DraftKings
BetMGM
Caesars
Welcome Bonus
Bet $5 and get $200 in bonus bets if you win + 3 months of NBA League Pass
Promo Code
No code required
No code required
SI1500
SICZR20X
Bonus Form
$150 in bonus bets
8 $25 bonus bets
1 or 5 bonus bets
Profit boosts
Minimum Deposit
$5
$5
$10
$10
Minimum Bet
$5
$5
$10
$10
Days to Use Bonus
7 days
7 days
7 days
7 days
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.