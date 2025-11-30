Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Delivers Up to $2,000 in FanCash for NFL Week 13
The Fanatics Sportsbook promo offers new users an exceptional opportunity to earn up to $2,000 in FanCash while betting on NFL Week 13 games on Sunday, Nov. 30. There are still plenty of post-Thanksgiving matchups in a great slate of NFL Week 13 games, making this the perfect time to explore sportsbook promos.
How the Fanatics Sportsbook promo works for NFL Week 13
This Fanatics Sportsbook promo rewards new customers with FanCash equal to their losing wager amount, up to $200 per day for 10 consecutive days. New users must place a $1 or higher cash wager with minimum odds of -500 daily, starting from their account creation date. If your bet on an NFL Week 13 game loses, you'll receive FanCash equal to the losing amount within 72 hours.
For example, if you wager $150 on the New England Patriots to cover the spread and the bet loses, you'll receive $150 in FanCash. However, if your $150 bet on the Buffalo Bills moneyline wins, you keep your winnings but don't receive any FanCash bonus.
Key terms and conditions include:
- Maximum of $200 in FanCash per day.
- FanCash expires seven days after issuance.
- Minimum wager of $1 with odds of -500 or longer required.
- Available for 10 consecutive days from account creation.
New customers only. Terms, including FanCash terms, apply. The offer is available in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, and WY.
How to claim your Fanatics Sportsbook new-user promo
Getting started with this Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus is straightforward and requires no promo code. Follow these simple steps to begin earning FanCash on your NFL Week 13 bets:
- Click any link on this page to access the Fanatics Sportsbook website and download the mobile app.
- Complete registration by providing your full name, address, date of birth, and the last four digits of your Social Security number.
- Verify your account through email authentication and make a minimum deposit of $10.
- Place your first qualifying wager of $1 or more on any NFL Week 13 game with odds of -500 or longer.
- If your bet loses, receive FanCash equal to your wager amount within 72 hours.
Read our comprehensive Fanatics Sportsbook Review for more details about this platform.
Additional Fanatics Sportsbook promotions for existing users
Beyond this welcome offer, Fanatics Sportsbook consistently provides existing customers with various promotional opportunities throughout the NFL season. Current users can discover daily odds boosts, parlay insurance offers, and special game-specific promotions by navigating to the 'Promos' tab within the Fanatics Sportsbook mobile application. These ongoing promotions complement the new-user bonus and provide continued value for regular bettors throughout the football season.
- 50% Profit Boost: Get a 50% profit boost to use on any NFL Week 13 wager.
Compare more NFL Week 13 sportsbook promos
There are even more great offers out there from top operators like BetMGM, Caesars Sportsbook, and FanDuel. Check them out below:
FanDuel
DraftKings
BetMGM
Caesars
Welcome Bonus
Bet $5 and get $200 in bonus bets if you win + 3 months of NBA League Pass
Promo Code
No code required
No code required
SI1500
SICZR20X
Bonus Form
$150 in bonus bets
8 $25 bonus bets
1 or 5 bonus bets
Profit boosts
Minimum Deposit
$5
$5
$10
$10
Minimum Bet
$5
$5
$10
$10
Days to Use Bonus
7 days
7 days
7 days
7 days
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.