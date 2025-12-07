Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Delivers Up to $2,000 in FanCash for NFL Week 14

SI

Claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo for NFL Week 14 action. Get up to $2,000 in FanCash with this new-user offer for Sunday's games.
The Fanatics Sportsbook promo offers new users an exceptional opportunity to earn up to $2,000 in FanCash during NFL Week 14 action on Sunday, December 7. This welcome bonus provides daily opportunities to earn FanCash on losing wagers while betting on critical playoff-race matchups. New customers can explore various sportsbook promos and capitalize on this generous offer across Week 14's compelling slate.

How the Fanatics Sportsbook promo works for NFL Week 14

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo allows new customers to earn up to $200 in FanCash daily for 10 consecutive days, totaling up to $2,000. Users must place a minimum $1 cash wager with odds of -500 or longer each day, and if the bet loses, Fanatics returns the full stake as FanCash within 72 hours. This Fanatics Sportsbook new-user promo creates multiple opportunities to build your betting bankroll during Week 14's action.

For example, if you wager $150 on the Browns to cover the spread against the Steelers and the bet loses, you'll receive $150 in FanCash. If you bet $200 on the Bills to defeat the Ravens and Buffalo falls short, you'll earn the maximum daily $200 in FanCash. The key terms include:

  • Minimum $1 wager required daily with odds -500 or longer.
  • Maximum $200 in FanCash earned per day for losing bets.
  • FanCash expires seven days after issuance.
  • Offer runs for 10 consecutive days starting from account creation.

New customers only. Terms, including FanCash terms, apply. The offer is available in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, and WY.

How to claim your Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus

Claiming this Fanatics Sportsbook promo code offer requires no special code and takes just minutes to complete. Follow these steps to start earning FanCash on NFL Week 14 matchups:

  1. Register for a new Fanatics Sportsbook account by providing personal information and verifying your identity.
  2. Make a minimum $10 deposit using your preferred payment method.
  3. Place your first qualifying $1+ wager on any NFL Week 14 game with odds -500 or longer.
  4. If your bet loses, receive up to $200 in FanCash within 72 hours.
  5. Repeat daily for 10 consecutive days to maximize your earnings.

Additional Fanatics Sportsbook promotions for existing users

Fanatics Sportsbook consistently provides ongoing promotions and enhanced odds for existing customers beyond the new-user welcome offer. Regular users can access daily profit boosts, parlay insurance, and special event promotions through the app's dedicated "Promos" section. These rotating offers complement the standard betting experience and provide additional value throughout the NFL season and beyond.

Check the Fanatics Sportsbook App to see the latest offers and promotions.

