Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Delivers Up to $2,000 in FanCash for UFC 323
The Fanatics Sportsbook promo offers new users up to $2,000 in FanCash for UFC 323 on Saturday, December 6, when Merab Dvalishvili defends his bantamweight title against former champion Petr Yan. This compelling matchup features "The Machine" on a 14-fight win streak facing a resurgent Yan who has won three straight fights. New bettors can take advantage of exceptional sportsbook promos while wagering on this anticipated championship bout.
Fanatics Sportsbook promo offer details for UFC 323 betting
The Fanatics Sportsbook promo provides new customers with up to $2,000 in FanCash through a unique 10-day promotion. Users must place a minimum $1 cash wager daily for 10 consecutive days starting from account creation, with each losing bet earning FanCash equal to the losing amount up to $200 per day.
For example, if you bet $150 on Dvalishvili to win by decision and lose, Fanatics Sportsbook will credit your account with $150 in FanCash within 72 hours. If you bet $100 on Yan to win by knockout and win, you keep your winnings but receive no FanCash for that day. The promotion continues for 10 consecutive days regardless of individual bet outcomes.
Key terms and conditions include:
- Minimum odds of -500 or longer required for qualifying wagers.
- FanCash expires seven days after issuance.
- Maximum $200 in FanCash per day.
- Minimum $10 deposit required to activate the bonus.
- No Fanatics Sportsbook promo code needed.
New customers only. Terms, including FanCash terms, apply. The offer is available in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, and WY.
How to claim your Fanatics Sportsbook new-user promo for UFC 323
Claiming your Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus for UFC 323 requires completing a simple three-step process before the December 6 event begins.
- Register for a new Fanatics Sportsbook account by providing your full name, mailing address, email, date of birth, and last four digits of your Social Security number.
- Make a minimum $10 deposit using your preferred payment method and verify your account through email authentication.
- Place your first qualifying $1+ wager on any UFC 323 market with odds of -500 or longer, such as the main event between Dvalishvili and Yan.
Continue placing daily qualifying wagers for nine more consecutive days to maximize your potential $2,000 in FanCash earnings. Read our comprehensive Fanatics Sportsbook Review for additional insights into the platform's features and betting options.
Additional Fanatics Sportsbook promotions for existing users
Fanatics Sportsbook consistently provides ongoing promotions and enhanced odds boosts for existing customers beyond the new-user welcome offer. Current users can discover daily betting bonuses, profit boosts, and special event promotions by navigating to the 'Promos' section within the Fanatics Sportsbook mobile application. These rotating offers frequently include enhanced payouts for UFC events, parlay insurance, and cashback opportunities that complement regular betting activity.
