Fanatics Sportsbook Promo: Earn Up to $250 in FanCash Betting NFL Week 7
NFL Week 7 brings high-stakes action with the Los Angeles Rams and Jacksonville Jaguars playing in London, plus key games like Eagles-Vikings and Sunday night’s Falcons-49ers matchup. The Fanatics Sportsbook promo gives new users a chance to earn up to $250 in FanCash by placing qualifying $10 wagers across five days. Get started with $50 in FanCash for each day you wager. This bonus stands out among all current sportsbook promos available right now.
How the Fanatics Sportsbook promo works for NFL Week 7 and what you need to know
Here are the most important terms and conditions to remember when taking advantage of the Fanatics Sportsbook promo during NFL Week 7:
- This offer is for new Fanatics Sportsbook users only.
- No Fanatics Sportsbook promo code is required.
- Make a minimum deposit of $10 to activate the offer.
- Place one $10+ wager per day (at odds of -500 or longer) for five days.
- Earn $50 FanCash per day, up to $250 total.
- FanCash is credited within 72 hours of wager settlement and expires in seven days.
- FanCash is non-withdrawable but can be used for additional wagers.
- You cannot place all five bets on the same day.
- This offer is not available in New York.
Since FanCash is awarded regardless of wager outcome, consider targeting plus-money markets when placing qualifying bets. This approach can boost your potential return while you stack up guaranteed FanCash.
How to start earning FanCash across five consecutive days for NFL Week 7
To qualify for the promotion, users must place one $10 qualifying wager per day on five consecutive days. Here is how to get started:
- Register for a Fanatics Sportsbook account by downloading the app from the App Store, Google Play Store, or scanning the QR code on the website. Complete the sign-up process with your full name, email, mailing address, date of birth, and last four digits of your Social Security number. Verify your email to activate your account.
- Make a minimum deposit of $10.
- Place a qualifying wager of $10 or more at odds of -500 or longer on NFL Week 7 games (or any eligible market), once per day for five days.
- Receive $50 in FanCash for each qualifying day, credited within 72 hours of wager settlement (FanCash expires in seven days and cannot be withdrawn).
- Use your FanCash to place additional bets on any market you choose.
For a full breakdown of the platform and its features, read our detailed Fanatics Sportsbook review.
Fanatics Sportsbook promos for existing users
Claim more great offers by checking out the Fanatics Sportsbook app.
Welcome bonuses for NFL Week 7
Check out more NFL Week 7 welcome offers from BetMGM, Caesars Sportsbook, and FanDuel.
FanDuel
DraftKings
BetMGM
Caesars
Welcome Bonus
Bet $5 and get $300 in bonus bets if you win + 3 months of NBA League Pass
Promo Code
No code required
No code required
SI1500
SICZR20X
Bonus Form
$300 in bonus bets
12 $25 bonus bets
1 or 5 bonus bets
Profit boosts
Minimum Deposit
$5
$5
$10
$10
Minimum Bet
$5
$5
$10
$10
Days to Use Bonus
7 days
7 days
7 days
7 days
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.