Fanatics Sportsbook Promo for Cowboys vs Lions: Bet $30, Get $300 in FanCash

Get the Fanatics Sportsbook promo for Thursday Night Football as the Cowboys face the Lions and get $300 in FanCash after wagering $30.
The Fanatics Sportsbook promo offers new Missouri bettors an excellent opportunity to get involved in Thursday Night Football action on December 4. Both the Dallas Cowboys and Detroit Lions are fighting for their playoff lives in this crucial matchup. New customers can earn up to $300 in FanCash while exploring the best sportsbook promos available.

Fanatics Sportsbook promo offer details for Cowboys vs Lions

The Fanatics Sportsbook Missouri promo gives new customers an easy way to earn up to $300 in FanCash. Place a $10 wager on each of your first three days of betting, and you’ll receive $100 in FanCash per day, win or lose. Users must place a minimum $10 cash wager on each of the first three days after account creation. 

Here's how the offer works for Thursday Night Football betting:

  • Place a $10 cash wager daily for three consecutive days starting from account creation.
  • Wagers must have minimum odds of -500 or longer to qualify.
  • FanCash is issued within 72 hours of wager settlement.
  • FanCash expires seven days after issuance at 11:59 PM ET.

How to claim your Fanatics Sportsbook promo for Thursday Night Football

Getting started with this promotion is straightforward and requires no promo code. Follow these steps to claim your Fanatics Sportsbook promo before the Cowboys-Lions kickoff:

  1. Click any link on this page to access the Fanatics Sportsbook website and download the mobile app.
  2. Register by providing your full name, address, email, date of birth, and last four digits of your Social Security number.
  3. Verify your identity and activate your account through email authentication.
  4. Make a minimum deposit of $10 using your preferred payment method.
  5. Place your first qualifying wager of $10 or more on any Cowboys vs Lions market with odds of -500 or longer.

For complete details about terms and conditions, read our comprehensive Fanatics Sportsbook review.

Additional Fanatics Sportsbook promotions for existing users

Beyond this welcome offer, Fanatics Sportsbook consistently provides ongoing promotions for existing customers. These bonus opportunities and odds boosts are regularly updated and can enhance your Thursday Night Football betting experience. Current customers should check the 'Promos' section within the Fanatics Sportsbook app to discover the latest available offers and enhanced betting options.

Compare more Missouri sportsbook welcome offers

There are more launch day offers you can claim from BetMGM, Caesars Sportsbook, and FanDuel below:

FanDuel

DraftKings

BetMGM

Fanatics

Welcome Bonus

Bet $5, get $300 in bonus bets

Bet $5, Get $300 in bonus bets

Up to $1,500 back in bonuses

Bet $30, get $300 in FanCash

Promo Code

No code required 

No code required 

SI1500 

No code required 

Bonus Form

$300 in bonus bets 

12 $25 bonus bets 

1 or 5 bonus bets 

$300 in FanCash

Minimum Deposit

$5

$5

$10

$10

Minimum Bet

$5

$5

N/A

$1

Days to Use Bonus

7 days

7 days

7 days

365 days

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

