Fanatics Sportsbook Promo for Rams vs. Seahawks NFC Championship: Get Up to $2,000 FanCash

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo offers new users up to $2,000 FanCash for the NFC Championship showdown between the Rams and Seahawks. This welcome offer provides excellent value for betting on Sunday's championship game. Check out other sportsbook promos available for Sunday, January 25.

How the Fanatics Sportsbook promo works for Rams vs. Seahawks

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo requires new customers to place $1+ cash wagers daily for 10 consecutive days starting from account creation. Each qualifying wager must have minimum odds of -500 or longer to be eligible for the promotion. When your daily wager settles as a loss, Fanatics Sportsbook will issue FanCash equal to your losing amount, up to $200 per day.

For example, if you bet $150 on the Rams to cover the spread against the Seahawks and the wager loses, you'll receive $150 in FanCash within 72 hours. If you bet $50 on Matthew Stafford to throw over 2.5 touchdown passes and that bet wins, you won't receive any FanCash for that particular day. The promotion continues for 10 consecutive days, allowing you to earn up to $200 in FanCash each day your qualifying bet loses.

Key terms and conditions include:

New customers only with no existing Fanatics Sportsbook account.

No Fanatics Sportsbook promo code required for activation.

Minimum $10 deposit required to activate the bonus.

Daily wagers must be $1 or more with odds of -500 or longer.

FanCash is non-withdrawable and expires seven days after issuance.

FanCash is issued within 72 hours of losing wager settlement.

New customers only. Terms, including FanCash terms, apply. The offer is available in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, and WY.

How to claim the Fanatics Sportsbook new-user promo for NFC Championship

Getting started with this Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus is straightforward and takes just a few minutes to complete.

Register for a new Fanatics Sportsbook account by downloading the mobile app or visiting their website. Verify your identity by providing your full name, mailing address, email address, date of birth, and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Complete account activation through email authentication. Make your first deposit of at least $10 using your preferred payment method. Place your first qualifying wager of $1 or more on any Rams vs. Seahawks market with odds of -500 or longer. If your bet loses, receive FanCash equal to your stake within 72 hours. Continue placing daily qualifying wagers for 10 consecutive days to maximize your FanCash earnings.

Read our comprehensive Fanatics Sportsbook Review for more details about the platform's features and betting options.

Additional Fanatics Sportsbook promo code offers for existing users

Fanatics Sportsbook consistently provides ongoing promotions and enhanced odds boosts for existing customers throughout the NFL playoffs and beyond. These regular promotions often include profit boosts for specific game markets, parlay insurance offers, and special championship game bonuses. Current users can discover these rotating promotions by navigating to the 'Promos' tab within the Fanatics Sportsbook mobile application, where new offers are updated frequently to enhance the betting experience.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.